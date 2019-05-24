Kelsey Lu Debuts Skrillex Remix Of DUE WEST

Kelsey Lu and Skrillex debut Skrillex's remix of "Due West" today after debuting the track live atFORM Arcosanti-listen here.

The original version of "Due West," taken from Lu's massively acclaimed debut album Blood, was produced by Rodaidh McDonald and Skrillex. The DJ and producer recently spoke with Lu forInterview Magazine, where Lu said of their relationship, "Collaboration is about an energetic exchange. When we worked together, watching you manipulate soundwaves was so inspiring."

Blood, out now on Columbia Records, is receiving widespread acclaim. Hypebeast calls it "Nothing short of a menacing vision...the project revels in a sonic appetite that's bright with ideas and overflowing with vivid soundscapes," whileThe Wall Street Journal praises, "a strong individual vision with plenty of confidence."

In addition to her recent performance at FORM, Lu's upcoming shows include Berlin's Berghain, London's Kings Place, Brooklyn's Afropunk Festival and dates in Japan and Australia this summer, including at Sydney's Vivid Festival June 1 and 2. In addition, Lu has scored Vivid Festival's 2019 Lighting of the Sails with a film by directorAndrew Thomas Huang.

Blood is Lu's first project in three years since the critically acclaimed Church EP released on True Panther. Lu made Blood with Rodaidh McDonald (The xx, Sampha, Kanye West) as well as additional production from Jamie xx on "Why Knock for You" and "Foreign Car," Adrian Youngeon "Blood" and Skrillex on "Due West." Blood also features work from Lu's sister, the violinistJessica McJunkins.

A vocalist, cellist and producer, Lu left her Charlotte, North Carolina home at 18 to study cello at the prestigious University of North Carolina School of the Arts. She spent several years traveling, including a stint in a squat in Hoboken, NJ, and is now based in Los Angeles. Lu has collaborated and shared stages with the likes of Jamie xx, Florence +the Machine, Solange, Sampha, Blood Orange, Mariah Carey, Skrillex, Oneohtrix Point Never, and many more. Beyond music, her collaborators across film and fashion have included Gucci, Jil Sander, Kahlil Joseph and Kenzo, Sean Frank, Grace Wales Bonner, Telfar, No Sesso, Come Tees and Total Luxury Spa. Earlier this year, Lu graced the cover of V Magazine, shot by Inez & Vinoodh.

KELSEY LU LIVE

May 26 Enouro Observatory Odawara, Japan

May 29 WWWX Tokyo, Japan

June 1-2 Vivid Festival Sydney, Australia

June 15 Dark MOFO Tasmania, Australia

July 19 Lunga Festival Iceland

July 22 Kantine am Berghain Berlin, Germany

July 23 Kings Place London, England

August 24 Afropunk Festival Brooklyn, New York

KELSEY LU-BLOOD

1. Rebel

2. Pushin Against The Wind

3. Due West

4. KINDRED I

5. Why Knock for You

6. Foreign Car

7. Poor Fake

8. Too Much

9. I'm Not in Love

10. KINDRED II

11. Atlantic

12. Down2ridE

13. Blood





