Kelly Clarkson Releases New Christmas Album Featuring Ariana Grande

GRAMMY-winning global superstar Kelly Clarkson has released When Christmas Comes Around..., her ninth studio album via Atlantic Records.

The 15-track collection sees Clarkson reunite with long time collaborators Jason Halbert, Jesse Shatkin and more for a mix of new original songs and Christmas classics.

"'When Christmas Comes Around...' captures how different the holidays can be for all of us during the varying stages of our lives, and I hope everyone can find something on the record they relate to. Hopefully the happier songs, but if not, hey... you're not alone," Clarkson said in a social media statement.

From the show-stopping duet "Santa, Can't You Hear Me" featuring Ariana Grande to the hauntingly beautiful ballad "Merry Christmas (To The One I Used To Know)," When Christmas Comes Around... explores a wide range of holiday emotions and experiences anchored by Clarkson's incomparable vocal prowess.

The album also features cheerful standout "Glow" featuring Chris Stapleton and the fabulously bold lead single "Christmas Isn't Canceled (Just You)," the latter of which was deemed "a sassy bop" by Entertainment Weekly and "infused with empowerment" by USA Today. A festive album visualizer will also be unveiled this afternoon via Clarkson's official YouTube channel, bringing the stunning album even more to life.

When Christmas Comes Around... marks the latest album from Clarkson since 2017's Meaning of Life and her second holiday offering following 2013's Wrapped In Red. Meanwhile, the past month alone has seen Clarkson kick off the third season of the six-time Daytime Emmy Award-winning The Kelly Clarkson Show and return as three-time champion coach on the 21st season of The Voice.

Kelly Clarkson is among the most popular artists of this era with total worldwide sales of more than 25 million albums and 40 million singles. The Texas-born singer-songwriter first came to fame in 2002 as the winner of the inaugural season of American Idol. Clarkson's debut single, "A Moment Like This," followed and quickly went to #1 on Billboard's Hot 100, ultimately ranking as the year's best-selling single in the U.S. Further, Clarkson is one of pop's top singles artists, with 19 singles boasting multi-platinum, platinum and gold certifications around the world, including such global favorites as "Miss Independent" and "Because of You." Clarkson has released eight studio albums (Thankful, Breakaway, My December, All I Ever Wanted, Stronger, Wrapped In Red, Piece By Piece, Meaning of Life), one greatest hits album, and two children's books (New York Times Top 10 best seller River Rose and the Magical Lullaby and the follow up River Rose and the Magical Christmas).

She is the recipient of an array of awards including three GRAMMY Awards, four American Music Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, two Academy of Country Music Awards, two American Country Awards, one Country Music Association Award, and two Daytime Emmy Awards. She is also the first artist to top each of Billboard's pop, adult contemporary, country and dance charts.

Listen to the new album here:

Listen to the Ariana Grande collaboration, "Santa, Can't You Hear Me" here: