Kelly Clarkson Drops 'lighthouse' From 'Chemistry' Album

Clarkson's new album will be released on June 23.

By: Jun. 21, 2023

GRAMMY Award-winning global superstar Kelly Clarkson has released "lighthouse," a new song from her upcoming album "chemistry." 

Clarkson's new album will be released on June 23, also featuring collaborations with Steve Martin and Sheila L. Pre-save the new album here.

The single comes ahead of her exclusive Las Vegas engagement chemistry...an intimate night with Kelly Clarkson, opening Friday, July 28, 2023 at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Tickets for Kelly Clarkson's upcoming Las Vegas residency are on sale now. Check out the dates for the upcoming engagement here.

Listen to the new single here:

Watch Kelly Clarkson perform the single here:

About Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson is one of the most popular artists of this era with total worldwide sales of more than 25 million albums and 40 million singles. Her multi-Emmy Award-winning daytime talk show, "The Kelly Clarkson Show," is currently filming its 4th season and has already been picked up for its 5th and 6th seasons. Additionally, she was the winning coach on seasons 14, 15, 17, and 21 of "The Voice" and will return as a coach for Season 23.

She recently released her EP "Kellyoke" which features six studio versions of popular covers from the Kellyoke segment on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

In 2021 she released her GRAMMY-nominated ninth studio album "When Christmas Comes Around...," her latest since 2017's critically acclaimed GRAMMY-nominated album "Meaning of Life" and second holiday offering following 2013's "Wrapped In Red." The 15-track collection, featuring a mix of new original songs and Christmas classics, sees Clarkson explore a wide range of holiday emotions and experiences anchored by her incomparable vocal prowess.

The Texas-born singer-songwriter first came to fame in 2002 as the winner of the inaugural season of "American Idol." Clarkson's debut single, "A Moment Like This," followed and quickly went to #1 on Billboard's Hot 100, ultimately ranking as the year's best-selling single in the U.S.

Further, Clarkson is one of pop's top singles artists, with 17 singles boasting multi-platinum, platinum and gold certifications around the world, including such global favorites as "Miss Independent" and "Because of You."

Clarkson has released nine studio albums ("Thankful," "Breakaway," "My December," "All I Ever Wanted," "Stronger," "Wrapped in Red," "Piece By Piece," "Meaning of Life," "When Christmas Comes Around..."), one EP, "Kellyoke," one greatest hits album and two children's books (New York Times Top 10 bestseller "River Rose and the Magical Lullaby" and "River Rose and the Magical Christmas").

Clarkson was most recently honored with the 2,733rd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and is the recipient of an array of awards, including three consecutive Daytime Emmy Awards for "Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host" for "The Kelly Clarkson Show," three GRAMMY Awards, four American Music Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, one MTV Movie & TV Award, two Academy of Country Music Awards, two American Country Awards and one Country Music Assn. Award. She is also the first artist to top each of Billboard's pop, adult contemporary, country and dance charts.



