Kelly Clarkson Announces New Christmas Single 'Christmas Isn't Cancelled (Just You)'

Grammy-winning global superstar Kelly Clarkson has unveiled her new holiday single "Christmas Isn't Canceled (Just You)", arriving September 23.

"Christmas Isn't Canceled (Just You)" marks the first offering from Clarkson's forthcoming ninth studio album, her latest since 2017's Meaning of Life and her second holiday release following 2013's Wrapped In Red. Meanwhile, this past week has seen Clarkson kick off the third season of the six-time Daytime Emmy Award-winning The Kelly Clarkson Show ahead of her return next Monday as three-time champion coach on the 21st season of The Voice.

Kelly Clarkson is among the most popular artists of this era with total worldwide sales of more than 25 million albums and 40 million singles. The Texas-born singer-songwriter first came to fame in 2002 as the winner of the inaugural season of American Idol. Clarkson's debut single, "A Moment Like This," followed and quickly went to #1 on Billboard's Hot 100, ultimately ranking as the year's best-selling single in the U.S.

Watch the video announcement here: