Kelela Releases New Live Album 'In the Blue Light'

Nearly a year after her acclaimed RAVE:N, The Remixes, Kelela has released In The Blue Light, a live album capturing a pivotal moment in her career. In May 2024, Kelela shared new arrangements of her work in a series of intimate performances at New York City's legendary jazz club The Blue Note, creating a one-of-a-kind unplugged experience to sold-out audiences. The 12-track collection draws from across her discography, including selections from Cut 4 Me, Hallucinogen, Take Me Apart, and Raven.

In The Blue Light is Kelela's love letter to her musical inspirations and devoted fans, particularly meaningful as a realization of her longtime dream to perform at The Blue Note—a venue deeply connected to the jazz heritage that influenced her through her parents. The project showcases her remarkable range, from a silky, reimagined version of the fan-favorite "Bankhead" to a sultry, evocative reinterpretation of Joni Mitchell's cult classic "Furry Sings the Blues."

Crafted in collaboration with Daniel Aged (Frank Ocean, FKA Twigs, Rosalía) and featuring the ethereal background vocals of Alayna Rogers and Xenia Manasseh, the album is a masterful celebration of Kelela's musical intersectionality, seamlessly weaving together soul, dance, jazz, and R&B through sophisticated live instrumentation including harps and strings.

“Performing and recording ‘In The Blue Light’ at the iconic Blue Note is one of the biggest personal milestones of my career. I’ve been going to shows there since I was a teenager, so this experience was truly a dream come true. The energy in the room, the synergy with my collaborators, and the spontaneity of it all made this record deeply special. I want my fans to find comfort in it—to use it as a balm for the times, a facilitator of intimacy and a reminder of what truly matters. Whether you're curled up in the arms of a lover or enjoying this music with friends, I want you to feel cozy when you listen, like you were right there with us," says Kelela.

Accompanying the album, a documentary film capturing the creative process behind this residency will debut later this month, offering audiences an intimate look into Kelela's artistic development and production process. In The Blue Light is available now on all digital platforms.

About Kelela

Kelela has something new to say. Or rather, new ways to express what people really think, but too often, dare not say. After a nearly five-year hiatus, she released her groundbreaking album, Raven, in February 2023 and its critically-acclaimed counterpart, RAVE:N, The Remixes in early 2024. The works established Kelela as a curator and executive producer of the highest order, imploring listeners to go even deeper and immerse themselves in a unique sonic landscape.

RAVEN was met with glowing reviews upon release and has been hailed one of the ‘Best Albums of 2023’ by Pitchfork, Billboard, Vulture, Variety and more. The remixes solidified her already-groundbreaking presence in the dance music space. The past two years have been nothing short of incredible for Kelela, as she hit a range of career milestones, including a heartfelt performance of “Enough for Love” on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, a fresh NPR ‘Tiny Desk Concert’ and global headline tours that sold out in minutes.

The intention Kelela puts into crafting each era — whether that be the range in her sound or the precision in her visual language — continues as we experience this new facet of her legacy with In the Blue Light.

