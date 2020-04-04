Katy Perry Reveals She and Orlando Bloom Are Having a Baby Girl

Katy Perry has shared that she and her fiance Orlando Bloom are having a girl!

The singer posted a picture on Instagram that seems to be from a gender reveal party, featuring Bloom with pink cream on his face.

Check out the post below!

Perry rose to fame in 2008 with her second album, One of the Boys, a pop rock record containing the singles "I Kissed a Girl" and "Hot n Cold". The former track also sparked controversy for its themes of lesbianism. Her third album, Teenage Dream (2010), ventured into disco, and was her first record to top the U.S. Billboard 200. It peaked at number one on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 with the singles "California Gurls", "Teenage Dream", "Firework", "E.T.", and "Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)", while "The One That Got Away" reached number three on the chart. The album became the first by a female artist to produce five number one songs in the U.S., and the second overall after Michael Jackson's Bad. In 2012, Perry re-issued the album as Teenage Dream: The Complete Confection, which produced the songs "Part of Me" and "Wide Awake". Her next record was Prism (2013), which became her second to top the U.S. charts. It is influenced by pop and dance, and she became the first artist with multiple videos to reach one billion views on Vevo with the videos for its songs "Roar" and "Dark Horse". She followed this with 2017's Witness, which delved into electropop and became her third album to chart at number one in the U.S. "Chained to the Rhythm" was the album's most successful single, breaking Spotify's record at the time for most first-day streams for a song by a female artist.

Bloom made his breakthrough as the character Legolas in The Lord of the Rings film series, a role he reprised in The Hobbit film series. He gained further acclaim by appearing in epic fantasy, historical, and adventure films, most notably as Will Turner in the Pirates of the Caribbean film series. Bloom subsequently established himself as a leading man in Hollywood films, with roles such as Paris in Troy (2004) and Balian de Ibelin in Kingdom of Heaven (2005). He currently stars in the Amazon Prime Video series Carnival Row (2019-present). He made his professional stage debut in West End's In Celebration at the Duke of York's Theatre in London in 2007 and starred in a Broadway adaption of Romeo and Juliet in 2013. In 2009, Bloom was named a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. In 2015 he received the BAFTA Britannia Humanitarian Award.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You