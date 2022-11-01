Katy Perry, Reba McEntire & More to Perform at The 56th Annual CMA Awards
Hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, “The 56th Annual CMA Awards” broadcasts live on Wednesday Nov. 9 (8:00-11:00 PM/ET) on ABC and Hulu.
The Country Music Association has revealed additional performers for "The 56th Annual CMA Awards." Newly announced artists taking the stage on Country Music's Biggest Night™ will be Brothers Osborne, Brandy Clark, Luke Combs, Caylee Hammack, Cody Johnson, Elle King, Patty Loveless, Ashley McBryde, Reba McEntire, John Osborne, Katy Perry, Pillbox Patti, Chris Stapleton, Cole Swindell, The Black Keys, The War and Treaty, and Thomas Rhett.
Hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, "The 56th Annual CMA Awards" broadcasts live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Wednesday Nov. 9 (8:00-11:00 PM/ET) on ABC and will be available next day on Hulu.
Combs, reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year and three-time nominee this year is again nominated for the night's highest honor, and will bring his latest single, "The Kind of Love We Make" to the CMA Awards stage. Four-time nominee Johnson is set to perform his gripping single "'Til You Can't," while Elle King will be joined by The Black Keys for a rousing rendition of "Great Balls Of Fire" in honor of recent Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Jerry Lee Lewis.
Reigning CMA Vocal Duo of the Year and nominee this year, Brothers Osborne will take the stage alongside powerhouse duo The War and Treaty for a not-to-be-missed collaboration of "It's Only Rock & Roll (But I Like It)."
McBryde, a five-time CMA Awards nominee this year, will be joined by Clark, Hammack, Pillbox Patti and Osborne for a powerful performance of the Linda Ronstadt classic "When Will I Be Loved." Six-time CMA Award winner and Country Music Hall of Fame member McEntire will take the stage for a special performance.
Two-time CMA Awards winner Thomas Rhett and Perry will team up to perform their recently released collaboration, "Where We Started," while Swindell is set to perform his Jo Dee Messina-inspired hit "She Had Me At Heads Carolina." Also taking the CMA Awards stage is five-time CMA Awards nominee this year Stapleton joined by five-time CMA Awards winner and Country Music legend Loveless for a showstopping performance of "You'll Never Leave Harlan Alive."
Brothers Osborne, Clark, Combs, Hammack, Johnson, Elle King, Loveless, McBryde, McEntire, Osborne, Perry, Pillbox Patti, Stapleton, Swindell, The Black Keys, The War and Treaty, and Thomas Rhett join previously announced performers Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Bryan, Kelly Clarkson, HARDY, Marcus King, Miranda Lambert, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson, and Zac Brown Band for this year's show. Presenters for "The 56th Annual CMA Awards" will be revealed later this week. Stay tuned to CMAawards.com for more details.
Tickets for "The 56th Annual CMA Awards" are available now on Ticketmaster.
"The 56th Annual CMA Awards" is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton is the Executive Producer, Alan Carter is the Director and Jon Macks is the Head Writer.
For more information on "The 56th Annual CMA Awards," please visit CMAawards.com, subscribe to emails, and follow CMA on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Twitter. Fans can listen to music featuring the CMA Awards nominees and performers on Amazon Music, Apple Music, Pandora, Soundcloud, Spotify, and YouTube. T
o celebrate "The 56th Annual CMA Awards," the official merchandise line featuring tees, crewneck, bomber jacket and other gifts is now available online. Merchandise will also be sold on-site at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 9.
Photo Credit: John Shearer
From This Author - Michael Major
October 31, 2022
Stevie Ray Visited is a biographical blues/rock show that celebrates the life and music of the late great Stevie Ray Vaughan. Now his music lives on with the show “STEVIE RAY VISITED”, featuring Roby Duron, named “Best Blues Guitar Player” by LA Rock City News. The show also includes Noel Dies who performed with Stevie Ray Vaughan.
VIDEO: FOX Unveils First Promo For Upcoming Drama ACCUSED
October 31, 2022
The series will feature Rachel Bilson, Academy Award Nominee Abigail Breslin, Emmy Winner Michael Chiklis, Whitney Cummings, Jack Davenport, Emmy Winner Margo Martindale, Emmy Nominee Molly Parker, Emmy Winner Rhea Perlman, Wendell Pierce, Emmy Nominee Malcolm-Jamal Warner, and more. Watch the new video trailer now!
Jerry Lee Lewis Funeral Details Announced
October 31, 2022
The officiate for the funeral service on Saturday will be Lewis' cousin, Reverend Jimmy Swaggart along with Ferriday's Clyde Ray Webber. There will be a live stream option for those not able to travel which will be announced soon via Lewis' Facebook page.
Muddy Water's Son, Mud Morganfield to Release 'Portrait'
October 31, 2022
Portrait offers fourteen numbers by Muddy Waters’ eldest son, Mud Morganfield, including two previously unreleased songs. Mud appears surrounded by first-rate blues musicians including Rick Kreher (Muddy Waters’ final guitarist) Billy Flynn, Kenny “Beedy Eyes” Smith and Barrelhouse Chuck along with harmonica from Bob Corritore and Harmonica Hinds.
VNUE Joins Kokku and Roblex for US Metaverse Festivals
October 31, 2022
VNUE, Inc. (OTC: VNUE) announced that the company has partnered with Kokku, South America’s largest gaming and entertainment co-development firm, to bring a VNUE Festival and multi-stage experience to Roblox. VNUE has retained ICON Capital Group to raise $15MM or more, in order to list onto the NADSAQ Stock Market over the coming months.