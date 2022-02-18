Katy Perry & Alesso Drop 'When I'm Gone (VIP Mix)'

Visionary GRAMMY®-nominated producer/dance artist Alesso and global pop superstar Katy Perry release a new version of their hit collaboration, "When I'm Gone." The high-energy "When I'm Gone (VIP Mix)" - out now on 10:22PM/Astralwerks/Capitol Records - emphasizes the ecstatic energy of the original, pulling it from the radio airwaves and back toward the dancefloor.

Through Alesso's adrenaline-pumping combination of skyward electronics, stadium-filling synths, and thundering drums, "When I'm Gone (VIP Mix)" adds heightened emotion to Katy Perry's stirring lyrics about a failed relationship.

"When I'm gone I'm never really gone," she sings. "You think you're moving on / but it won't be for long, you'll see." Though there's sadness on the song's surface, ultimately it's an anthem of liberation and knowing your worth. There's a feeling of joy and triumph that this new version's soaring arrangement only emphasizes.

"When I'm Gone (VIP Mix)" comes on the heels of the duo's Saturday Night Live performance of "When I'm Gone" which included a mushroom dance troupe. Upon its release, "When I'm Gone" went straight to No. 1 on the U.S. Dance Shazam chart, entered the top five of Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, and placed in the top five on iTunes in the U.S. It has amassed over 90 million combined global streams to date.

The song's music video, directed by Hannah Lux Davis, premiered during halftime of the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship in January, marking the only time that ESPN has dropped a global music video within a live broadcast across its networks.

Listen to the new remix here: