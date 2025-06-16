Katie Pruitt to Embark on Stripped-Back Acoustic Tour This Fall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Acclaimed Rounder Records artist Katie Pruitt has announced a special acoustic run of fall tour dates, beginning in Decatur, GA on September 4th and wrapping up in Woodstock, NY on October 25th. The tour will be making stops in Nashville, Washington DC, New York City and Philadelphia, among elsewhere. Buy tickets HERE and see a full list of dates below.

Pruitt will be touring on the heels of her recently released album, Mantras (Deluxe), which has been met with high praise (listen HERE).

Mantras is Pruitt’s first album in five years and her most personal and revealing work. Her thoughtful and self-reflective songwriting has connected deeply with her passionate fanbase, who pack venues from coast to coast and help foster a communal environment. Upon its release, Mantras garnered coverage from a wide range of media, including NPR Music, No Depression, Vulture, Entertainment Focus and much more. Pruitt released the deluxe version featuring reimagined versions of three tracks and features from SG Goodman and Ruston Kelly earlier this year.

Pruitt has been highlighted as a Rolling Stone “Artist You Need To Know,” one of NPR Music’s “Slingshot: 20 Artists To Watch,” and has performed as part of CBS Mornings’ “Saturday Sessions” series and NPR Music’s “Tiny Desk (Home Concert).”

KATIE PRUITT UPCOMING TOUR DATES:

September 4, 2025 – Decatur, GA – Eddie's Attic ^

September 5, 2025 – Asheville, NC – Diana Wortham Theatre ^

September 6, 2025 – Nashville, TN – The Blue Room at Third Man Records ^

September 9, 2025 – Newport, KY – The Southgate House Revival - Sanctuary ^

September 10, 2025 – Ann Arbor, MI – The Ark ^

September 11, 2025 – Evanston, IL – SPACE ^

October 14, 2025 – Washington, DC – Union Stage ^

October 15, 2025 – Annapolis, MD – Rams Head On Stage ^

October 16, 2025 – New York, NY – Joe's Pub

October 17, 2025 – Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church ^

October 18, 2025 – State College, PA – The State Theatre

October 20, 2025 – Providence, RI – Fete Lounge ^

October 21, 2025 – Portsmouth, NH – The Music Hall ^

October 23, 2025 – Portland, ME – One Longfellow Square ^

October 24, 2025 – Northampton, MA – Iron Horse Music Hall ^

October 25, 2025 – Woodstock, NY – Levon Helm Studios ^

^ supported by Jess Nolan

Photo credit: Alysse Gafkjen

