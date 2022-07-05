Kate Miller-Heidke Announces Didirri as Special Guest on 'Child In Reverse Tour'

Frontier Touring announces singer-songwriter extraordinaire, Didirri, will step in as special guest on all 11-dates of Kate Miller-Heidke's Child In Reverse Tour which kicks off at Perth's Concert Hall tomorrow, Wednesday 6 July. Emily Wurramara has withdrawn for reasons relating to mental health.

"I'm saddened Emily Wurramara can't be with us this time, but as a fellow artist I fully support and respect her taking the time out she needs. Thankfully the brilliant Didirri has blessed us all by stepping in at the last minute. I've been a fan of his artistry and songwriting since being introduced to him a couple of years back via Eurovision: Australia Decides and I'm so thrilled we'll be sharing a stage." - Kate Miller-Heidke

The Child In Reverse Tour opens tomorrow, Wednesday 6 July at Perth's Concert Hall, before heading east on Friday 8 July at the Palais Theatre, Melbourne and onto Hobart's Odeon Theatre (sold out) on Saturday 9 July.

The tour then plays three regional Victoria shows at the West Gippsland Arts Centre, Warragul on Tuesday 12 July, Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo on Thursday 14 July, Costa Hall, Geelong on Friday 15 July then across to Adelaide's Thebarton Theatre on Saturday 16 July, Cairns Performing Arts Centre on Tuesday 19 July before three New South Wales shows on Thursday 21 July at Wollongong's Anita Theatre, Newcastle City Hall (sold out) on Saturday 23 July before a final show at the iconic Sydney State Theatre on Tuesday 26 July.

Kate is touring in support of her recently released Child In Reverse Deluxe Tour Edition (via EMI Music Australia), featuring the singles, 'Sympatico ft Mallrat', 'Deluded', 'A Quiet Voice' and emotional new version of 'You Can't Hurt Me Anymore (Feat. Jaguar Jones)'.

Melbourne based singer-songwriter Didirri has been mesmerising audiences for the past few years. ​ Didirri (Peters) grew up in the coastal town of Warrnambool (VIC) where he began writing songs that originated from candid storytelling as a challenge to himself to be honest. As a teenager, he learned to play piano before beginning his Bachelor of Music, learned guitar and busked on the streets of Melbourne.

Didirri's previous releases, which includes 2020's Sold for Sale EP and 2018's Measurements EP, have amassed over 75 million streams globally, secured an ARIA gold-accreditation for single 'Blind You', seen him sell out tours both locally and abroad, and perform at festivals including Splendour In The Grass, The Great Escape, Latitude and Primavera Sound.

Now signed under new management with Greg Carey and Michael Ridgewell (The Rubens, Mia Wray, Urthboy) and new label team at Liberation Records (Vance Joy, Mansionair), Didirri released the 2022 single 'Begin Again' plus a breathtaking live performance of the track.

'Didirri has a natural charm that exudes compassion and this theme is evoked through his writing and vocalisation.' - The AU Review

Kate Miller-Heidke with her band of geniuses and special guest Didirri will wow audiences throughout both metro and regional areas of Australia on the Child In Reverse Tour this month!

Tour Dates

Wednesday 6 July

​Perth Concert Hall | Perth, WA

​All Ages

​Guest: Didirri

​perthconcerthall.com.au | Ph: 08 9231 9999

Friday 8 July

​Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC

​All Ages

​Guest: Didirri

​ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100

Saturday 9 July

​Odeon Theatre | Hobart, TAS

​SOLD OUT

​All Ages

​Guest: Didirri

​oztix.com.au | Ph: 1300 762 545

Tuesday 12 July

​West Gippsland Arts Centre | Warragul, VIC

​All Ages

​Guest: Didirri

​wgac.com.au | Ph: 03 5624 2456

Thursday 14 July

​Ulumbarra Theatre | Bendigo, VIC

​All Ages

​Guest: Didirri

​boxoffice.gotix.com.au | Ph: 03 5434 6100

Friday 15 July

​Costa Hall | Geelong, VIC

​All Ages

​Guest: Didirri

​geelongartscentre.org.au | Ph: 1300 251 200

Saturday 16 July

​Thebarton Theatre | Adelaide, SA

​All Ages

​Guest: Didirri

​ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100

Tuesday 19 July

​Cairns Performing Arts Centre | Cairns, QLD

​All Ages

​Guest: Didirri

​ticketlink.com.au | Ph: 1300 855 835

Thursday 21 July

​Anita's Theatre | Wollongong, NSW

​All Ages*

​Guest: Didirri

​ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100

Saturday 23 July

​Newcastle City Hall | Newcastle, NSW

​SOLD OUT

​All Ages

​Guest: Didirri

​civictheatrenewcastle.com.au | Ph: 02 4929 1977

Tuesday 26 July

​State Theatre | Sydney, NSW

​All Ages

​Guest: Didirri

​ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100

​

​ ALL SHOWS ALL AGES

​This event is recommended for patrons aged 16+

​*Under 18's must be accompanied by an adult