Kate Hudson Shares Debut Single

With an album due this year, Kate Hudson drops her lead single.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

POPULAR

Good Neighbours Release Debut Single 'Home' With Support From Zane Lowe Photo 1 Good Neighbours Release Debut Single 'Home' With Support From Zane Lowe
Video: Jennifer Lopez Drops Trailer For New Musical Movie Event THIS IS ME...NOW Photo 2 Video: Jennifer Lopez Drops Trailer For Musical Movie Event THIS IS ME...NOW
'America's Got Talent' Winner Darci Lynne To Release Debut Single 'Push Our Luck' Photo 3 AGT Winner Darci Lynne To Release Debut Single 'Push Our Luck'
MEAN GIRLS Broadway Album Streams Increase After Movie Musical Release Photo 4 MEAN GIRLS Broadway Album Streams Increase After Movie Musical

Kate Hudson Shares Debut Single

It was always only a matter of time for Kate Hudson. There had always been songs written and sung, tours joined up with, and moments of pouring her soul into melodies and lyrics for her own reasons. It was always only a matter of when for the girl who came of age in the California canyons as Pearl Jam, Madonna and Sheryl Crow were leaving their mark on a generation of young people to share her own music with the world.

“It's like the shadow self,” she explains, “those things you don't see, but are always with you and a part of you. I have always had a room for my piano ever since I began living on my own. I've been caught up writing and witnessing life in songs since I was a child. But it always comes down to the moment, and the ability to make sure you can be there for the music. Finally, for me, that time is now.”

And that song is “Talk About Love,” a whirling euphoria of rock/pop voltage that reaches into the void to claim the tenderest, juicy spaces in the name of not just love, but connection at the deepest possible level. Written with Linda Perry and musician/songwriter Danny Fujikawa, “Talk About Love” delivers a truth about how to seek what you dream over gleaming columns of synth, guitars and a rhythm track that keeps listeners engaged and moving.

“You only have one first single,” she explains, “and I wanted it to be something delicious and sexy and all the things that I believe in. I wanted it to be open and seeking, searching to find something powerful. But I also wanted the music to be the rock, the pop, the dance music and even a bit of the alternative records I love. It was a lot to put into one song, but thankfully, I had some wonderful people working with me. And so, here we are!”

Independently recorded and realized, Hudson worked with producer Johan Carlsson and Fujikawa to create a sound that is both fresh and somehow familiar. With a deep love of music that extends back before her acting career began, the woman who brought the ultimate rock muse Penny Lane to life in Cameron Crowe's Academy Award-winning Almost Famous wanted to wait for the time and music to be right.

“How do you ever know?” she asks. “And then one day, you're writing, and you think, ‘Now.' Linda challenged me to write a full album once she heard me sing and that's when I decided to complete the song cycle. It might've been crazy to some, but once I committed, all the songs, the sounds and even the way the recording process came together, the timing was right.”

“Talk About Love” is a cool blast that suggests an emerging voice that explores desire with a strong hand holding an intersectional bouquet of dance and songcraft.

With an album due this year, Kate Hudson – songwriter, singer, doyenne, – emerges as a woman who understands the drama and nuance of eroticism, the quest for love and the need for human bonding.

“Talk About Love” is only the beginning.

Photo Credit: Guy Aroch



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Gigi Gorgeous & Anthony Allen Ramos to Host GLAAD GRAMMYs Red Carpet Photo
Gigi Gorgeous & Anthony Allen Ramos to Host GLAAD GRAMMYs Red Carpet

GLAAD recognizes both the meteoric expansion of LGBTQ representation in music and the influence LGBTQ artists have had on the music industry at-large over the last several years. As such, GLAAD's presence on the Grammys red carpet, co-hosted by Gigi Gorgeous Getty and GLAAD's Anthony Allen Ramos.

2
Experimental Composer Kim Myhr Announces U.S. Shows & Shares VII Photo
Experimental Composer Kim Myhr Announces U.S. Shows & Shares 'VII'

The stunningly beautiful double album Hereafter is a new major work from guitarist/composer Kim Myhr, written for the 15-piece Stavanger-based ensemble Kitchen Orchestra. Myhr shares the haunting opus 'VII.' Hereafter consists of two main parts, a morning and evening raga, where the first part is darker and the second part is more uplifting.

3
Video: Watch Anthony Hamilton & Jennifer Hudson Sing Superstar Photo
Video: Watch Anthony Hamilton & Jennifer Hudson Sing 'Superstar'

Anthony Hamilton and Jennifer Hudson join forces to sing 'Superstar' on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show.' Anthony also discusses his son's perfect pitch, his favorite song 'Charlene,' and his exploration of black love through his music. Watch videos from the episode now!

4
Michael Head Drops New Single Shirls Ghost With Album, Memoir & Tour Photo
Michael Head Drops New Single 'Shirl's Ghost' With Album, Memoir & Tour

Fans of his four-decade back catalogue and readers ready for a ride through half a century of popular culture, with Head as their guide, will delight in news that his long-awaited autobiography, Ciao Ciao Bambino: A Magical Memoir, is also announced for publication by Nine Eight Books on Thu 15 August 2024.

More Hot Stories For You

1nonly Releases New Single 'Scars'1nonly Releases New Single 'Scars'
Nickel Creek Confirms Co-Headline Tour With Andrew Bird This SummerNickel Creek Confirms Co-Headline Tour With Andrew Bird This Summer
Dan Wilson Receives First Academy Award Nomination; Nominated For 2 GRAMMYsDan Wilson Receives First Academy Award Nomination; Nominated For 2 GRAMMYs
SZA to Perform at the GRAMMYs; Taylor Swift Will AttendSZA to Perform at the GRAMMYs; Taylor Swift Will Attend

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Exclusive: Watch Rashidra Scott Sing from DIVIDED Video
Exclusive: Watch Rashidra Scott Sing from DIVIDED
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC
HARMONY
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
HADESTOWN