Kate Boytek Announces Debut Single 'HELL OR HIGH WATER'

Oct. 19, 2022  

Riding an ever-increasing wave of live performances, critical acclaim, and press coverage, super talented singer/songwriter Kate Boytek is taking Nashville and beyond by storm with her singular sound and writing prowess with her rousing and exciting new single, HELL OR HIGH WATER.

The song, which is receiving increasing national radio play, will be available for purchase and more beginning October 24th on Spotify, Apple Music, and Deezer. The track can be pre-saved for order online here ahead of the release.

Speaking about the release, Kate Boytek says, "It's hard to express the excitement I have about my debut single "Hell or High Water" dropping everywhere October 24th! This song was so fun to co-write with the incredible Britton Cameron. It's upbeat, fiery, and fun, but most importantly represents me as an artist. I cannot wait to share it with everyone, and I am so grateful to everyone for the support."

Boytek is managed by the National Conference of Personal Managers V.P. Burke Allen from Allen Artists in Washington, DC, and under an artist development deal with Bernard Porter's PCG Universal in Nashville.




