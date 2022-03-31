Kate Bollinger Shares New Single 'Lady in the Darkest Hour'

Rising Virginia-based musician, Kate Bollinger, recently announced her new EP, Look at it in the Light, out April 22nd via Ghostly International.

The new EP follows Bollinger's two previously independent EPs, impressive support dates with the likes of Jeff Tweedy, Faye Webster, Real Estate and more, and a very unexpected writing credit on Kanye West's 2021 track "Donda," which sampled Bollinger's 2019 song "Candy."

Bollinger previously released the EP's lead single "Who Am I But Someone," and today she shares another gorgeous taste of the forthcoming record. "Lady in the Darkest Hour" is the set's most luxuriant statement, with the strings recorded during a session at Matthew E. White's Spacebomb Studios with in-house arranger Trey Pollard (Natalie Prass, Helado Negro).

Here her lines ring bittersweet yet reassuring, uplifted by swells of golden-hued instrumentation. Searching for meaning ("Cause what I'd like to know / Is this it?"), Bollinger mirrors her subject in beaming delivery ("smile all sweet like it isn't sour"), curving the words atop the rhythm and melody.

Kate Bollinger will bring Look at it in the Light on the road this Spring, with tour dates through the U.S., Canada, the UK and Europe. Some dates will be in support of L'Impératrice, while the rest are headline shows. See below to find a show near you, and get your ticket here.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

04/02/22 - Norfolk, VA @ LAVA MiniFest

04/05/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl *

04/06/22 - Washington, DC @ 930 Club * SOLD OUT

04/08/22 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel * SOLD OUT

04/09/22 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS * SOLD OUT

04/10/22 - Toronto, ON @ The Opera House *

04/11/22 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues * SOLD OUT

04/30/22 - Dublin, IE @ The Workman's Club

05/03/22 - Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana

05/04/22 - London, UK @ Colours

05/06/22 - Nottingham, UK @ The Bodega Social Club

05/07/22 - Leeds, UK @ Hyde Park Book Club

05/09/22 - Glasgow, UK @ The Hug and Pint

05/10/22 - Newcastle upon Tyne, UK @ The Cluny

05/11/22 - Manchester, UK @ YES

05/15/22 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

05/16/22 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique

05/17/22 - Stuttgart, DE @ Café Galao

05/19/22 - Berlin, DE @ Badehaus Szimpla

05/20/22 - Darmstadt, DE @ Bedroomdisco

05/21/22 - Paris, FR @ Le Pop Up!

06/07/22 - Cincinnati, OH @ MOTR Pub #

06/08/22 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern #

06/11/22 - Montreal, QC @ L'Esco #

06/12/22 - Boston, MA @ Red Room at Cafe 939 #

06/15/22 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Rooftop #

06/17/22 - Washington, DC @ DC9 #

06/18/22 - Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern #

* w/ L'Impératrice

# w/ Lael Neale

Photo Credit: CJ Harvey