Kassi Ashton Releases Sultry Dark Room Edition of 'Drive You Out of My Mind'

The song was written by Ashton with Travis Wood and Todd Clark.

By: Sep. 15, 2023

MCA Nashville artist Kassi Ashton releases a sultry Dark Room Edition of her Top 40 tune “Drive You Out Of My Mind.”

Written by Ashton with Travis Wood and Todd Clark, “Drive You Out of My Mind” has made waves as MusicRow notes, “Ashton rocks out on this hit-the-road, tempestuous tempo tune,” and Country Now says, “The Missouri native strikes a match with her hard-hitting vocals and mood-boosting melody.” Ashton is now more magnetic than ever with vulnerability rolling through “Drive You Out Of My Mind” Dark Room Edition.

The widely acclaimed singer/songwriter known for her free spirit and her rich, soulful voice, is currently on the No Bad Vibes Tour with Old Dominion with upcoming dates in Boston and New York. For more information, visit here.

About Kassi Ashton

With a little bit of rock, a hell of a lot of soul, and a throwback R&B groove, MCA Nashville’s Kassi Ashton is set to take the music world by storm.

“Kassi Ashton is in line for Nashville domination, and she’ll do it her way – unapologetically,” proclaims PEOPLE Magazine. Kassi brings a whole new attitude to country music. The California, Missouri singer/songwriter touched down with a string of critically acclaimed tracks released by UMG Nashville in conjunction with Interscope Records.

Her introductory release “California, Missouri” stirred widespread critical acclaim from Taste of Country, CMT, The Boot, and many more. Named “Who to Watch” by Huffington Post, The Tennessean, and radio personality Bobby Bones.

Rolling Stone lauds her as “a devilish songwriter who isn’t afraid to flip convention on its head,” while Refinery29 claims, “she blends pop aesthetics with a presence doused in no-fs-left-to-give authenticity,” PAPER Magazine calls her “the next big country superstar,” and American Songwriter notes, “Ashton brings powerful storytelling and a sense of poetry in every release.”

Kassi defies convention and defines her signature style with confessional, catchy storytelling and dynamic delivery on songs including her latest, “Drive You Out of My Mind,” and critically acclaimed releases “Dates In Pickup Trucks,” “Heavyweight,” “California, Missouri,” “Hopeless,” “Violins,” and more.



From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

