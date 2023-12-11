Karol G Announces 'Mañana Será Bonito' European Arena and Stadium Tour

Global award-winning superstar Karol G announces her long-awaited European tour debut, bringing the MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO TOUR to arenas and stadiums across Europe in June and July 2024.

Produced by Live Nation, the 10-date stretch across nine countries will kick off on Saturday, June 8th at Hallenstadion in Zurich, Switzerland, making stops in Cologne, Amsterdam, London, Paris, Milan, Antwerp, Berlin, and Lisbon, closing the tour at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Saturday, July 20th.

The European leg of her tour will follow her 27-date trek across 14 cities in Latin America, which will visit countries such as Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Argentina, and Brazil.

The announcement rounds out a history-making and record-breaking year for the star, one where she has taken the world by storm to become the first female artist to reach #1 on Billboard Top 200 with a Spanish-language album and gross $145 million with 843,000 tickets sold in just 18 show dates.

Landing at #3 on Billboard's “Top Latin Artists Chart” year-end chart, the star recently took over her hometown of Medellin with her MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO FEST. With nearly 95,000 attendees, the festival was a one-of-a-kind experience that brought in guest stars like Becky G, Feid, Peso Pluma, Romeo Santos, and Tiësto.

Outside of breaking streaming and touring records, Karol has dominated the stage at festivals like Lollapalooza and award shows such as the 2023 Billboard Music Awards and VMAs, both at which she took home coveted awards. Last month, Karol was victorious at the 24th Latin GRAMMY Awards in Seville, taking home one of the night's most coveted awards, Album of the Year, as well as Best Urban/Fusion Performance, and Best Urban Music Album. In July, the superstar broke TODAY's concert attendance record at Rockefeller Plaza, drawing in 15,000 fans.

How to Get Tickets

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale on Wednesday December 13th at 10 AM local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday December 15th at 10 AM local time at www.karolgmusic.com

MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO 2024 EUROPEAN TOUR DATES:

08 June 2024 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

11 June 2024 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

14 June 2024 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

18 June 2024 - London, UK - The O2

22 June 2024 - Paris, France - Accor Arena

25 June 2024 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum

29 June 2024 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis

02 July 2024 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena

07 July 2024 - Lisbon, Portugal - Altice Arena

20 July 2024 - Madrid, Spain - Santiago Bernabeu Stadium

About Karol G

Karol G is a multi-platinum global recording artist, an international pop culture icon, and a leading Latin Music powerhouse. The five-time Latin GRAMMY winner and recipient of 199 Diamond certifications from the RIAA in the United States is a top-selling artist with 77 billion combined career streams.

Known for her ability to shatter records, Karol became the the first female artist to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200 with a Spanish-language album, broke the all-time record for the biggest female Latin album by first-day streams on Apple Music, and had the biggest debut ever for a Spanish Album by a Female Latin Artist on Spotify.

She is currently the most watched Artist of 2023 on YouTube excluding features with over 990 Million Views this year alone. The superstar also attained the highest grossing North American tour of all time by a Latin female artist and ranked in on Pollstar's Top 10 most successful music tours in the world with her “$trip Love Tour.”