Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Kali Uchis Shares New Single 'I Wish You Roses'

Kali Uchis Shares New Single 'I Wish You Roses'

The track was released alongside a video directed by Cho Gi-Seok in Korea.

Jan. 19, 2023  

Grammy-winning artist Kali Uchis debuts a new track, "I Wish You Roses," via Geffen Records alongside a video directed by Cho Gi-Seok in Korea.

"This song is about being able to release people with love," Uchis says. "It could be a friend, a lover, or someone else, but the point is to celebrate releasing people from your life without being resentful or bitter."

Additionally, Uchis is among the top-billed performers at this year's Coachella, Lollapalooza in Chile, Argentina and Brazil and Estéreo Picnic in Colombia, with more live dates to be confirmed.

Last year, Uchis won three Billboard Latin Awards, two Billboard Music Awards and an American Music Award. In 2021, Uchis took home her first Billboard Latin Music Award for her critically acclaimed Spanish language album, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞, released in 2020, which spawned the runaway, chart-topping hit, "telepatía," which has been streamed more than 2 billion times to date and is the Billboard Hot 100's longest running Spanish song by a solo act this decade with a 23-week streak.

That same year, she took home her first Grammy Award, Premios Nuestra Tierra and Univision Premios Juventud, covered Office Magazine, performed on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and toured arenas across North America with Tyler, The Creator.

Furthermore, Uchis recently unveiled a live performance video for her 2015 song, "Melting," which has been rediscovered in recent weeks, racking up millions of Spotify streams and billions of views on TikToks.

Raised between Virginia and Colombia, Kali Uchis rose to prominence with Por Vida in 2015, following it up with her 2018 debut album, Isolation, which received widespread critical acclaim and was featured on Best Of lists in Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, NPR, Vulture and many more.

Uchis has collaborated and shared stages with SZA, Gorillaz, Jorja Smith, Diplo, Major Lazer, Snoop Dogg, Kaytranada, Leon Bridges and more and has toured the world over, with much-lauded sets headlining Tropicalia, Coachella, Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits, Lollapalooza and many others.

Watch the new music video here:

KALI UCHIS LIVE

March 17-Santiago, CL-Lollapalooza Chile
March 19-Buenos Aires, AR-Lollapalooza Argentina
March 24- São Paulo, BR-Lollapalooza Brazil
March 26-Bogotá, CO-Estéreo Picnic
April 16 & 23-Indio, CA-Coachella



VIDEO: New Found Glory Share Live Performance of The Story So Far Photo
VIDEO: New Found Glory Share Live Performance of 'The Story So Far'
Originally released in 2002, “The Story So Far” has stood the test of time and remains one of the band’s most popular tracks over 20 years later. The live recording, along with six other performances from the livestream, can be found on New Found Glory’s upcoming acoustic album Make The Most Of It. Watch the video performance now!
The Academic Releases Their New Single My Very Best From Their Upcoming Album Photo
The Academic Releases Their New Single 'My Very Best' From Their Upcoming Album
Irish indie rock band, The Academic are back with their latest single, “My Very Best” from their upcoming album, Sitting Pretty. The track is accompanied by a music video that was shot with creative partners Ronan & Hope at the largest match-making festival in the world - Lisdoornvarna.
Unquiet Music Ltd New Concept Album MEMEmusic Photo
Unquiet Music Ltd New Concept Album 'MEMEmusic'
Unquiet Music Ltd releases a concept album titled “MEMEmusic” and features Jon Poole of Lifesigns, Tony Levin and Pat Mastelotto of King Crimson, Markus Reuter of Stick Men, Adrian Benavides of Earthdiver, Frédéric L’Epée of Yang. The album is composed by JP Rossi, and produced by Markus Reuter (Stick Men, Reuter/Motzer/Grohowski, Anchor & Burden).
Maps Share New Track Fever Dream Photo
Maps Share New Track 'Fever Dream'
Last year Chapman dropped the first half of his new album, and followed up with an infectious remix of 'Witchy Feel' from GLOK (Ride’s Andy Bell), each piece unfolding to reveal his most euphoric album yet. Maps has heralded the second half of the album with “Fever Dream,” one of the album’s most intensely layered tracks.

From This Author - Michael Major


Freja The Dragon Releases Sophomore EP 'Midnight Feelings'Freja The Dragon Releases Sophomore EP 'Midnight Feelings'
January 19, 2023

Freja The Dragon, the Swedish singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer, and protégé of Peter Bjorn and John's Bjorn Yttling (whose credits include Lykke Li, Chrissie Hynde, Neko Case, Diplo, Kygo & Primal Scream) has released her mesmerizing new EP Midnight Feelings today via Villa.
Season Ten Of LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER to Premiere in FebruarySeason Ten Of LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER to Premiere in February
January 19, 2023

Comedian, actor, and writer John Oliver returns for a brand-new tenth season of his acclaimed half-hour series LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER. A satirical, insightful, and meticulously researched look at current events in the U.S. and around the globe, the weekly series features Oliver’s hilarious, expertly honed perspective.
NYC Cult Indie Faves The Van Pelt Announce First New Studio LP In A Quarter CenturyNYC Cult Indie Faves The Van Pelt Announce First New Studio LP In A Quarter Century
January 19, 2023

The album was recorded and mixed in Summer / Fall 2021 by Jeff Zeigler (The War On Drugs, Kurt Vile) at Uniform Recording in Philadelphia, PA, and features guest appearances by Nate Kinsella and Ted Leo among others. The first single 'Punk House' is out everywhere tomorrow.
Snakehips Announce North American TourSnakehips Announce North American Tour
January 19, 2023

The upcoming genre-blending project will also feature their second hit collaboration with Tinashe, “Who’s Gonna Love You Tonight”, “All Around The World” which boasts a flowing vocal from rapper / songwriter Duckwrth and  “WATER” featuring Los-Angeles based talent Bryce Vine.
Megan Hilty Joins THE PRADEEPS OF PITTSBURGH Series With Sindhu VeeMegan Hilty Joins THE PRADEEPS OF PITTSBURGH Series With Sindhu Vee
January 19, 2023

Megan Hilty has joined the cast of The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh, a new comedy series that has just received a series order from Amazon Freevee. Hilty will star in the series alongside Matilda star Sindhu Vee and Naveen Andrews. Her is described as a 'sexy suburban Christian' who must learn to practice what she preaches when it comes to forgiveness.
share