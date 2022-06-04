Kailaya Embraces Sexuality with 'Outrageous'

Just in time for Pride Month, Kailaya speaks on embracing her own sexuality with her new single, "Outrageous." Blending elements of pop and hip-hop for her newest song, the queer artist uses an up-tempo trap beat to provide the background for her strikingly powerful vocals. "Outrageous" is now available on digital music platforms worldwide.

Kailaya proves with this recent single that she is unafraid to open up about her experiences coming out. The R&B artist addresses her previous lovers, revealing that past relationships didn't fulfill her because she had yet to get to know herself. Kailaya describes "Outrageous" as "my coming out journey and looking back light-heartedly at all the little hints throughout my life." Promoting individuality and self-love is a central theme of Kailaya's music, and this latest single is no different. "'Outrageous' is my story of the acceptance, love, and strength that followed me out of the closet," Kailaya explains. The single was produced by Aubren Elaine, co-written with Paulina Levitan, and mastered by Dariush Apfelthaler. Kailaya will be releasing a music video for the single on June 14th which features an talented queer dance crew as well.

Kailaya grew up heavily involved in the arts - from theater performances, dancing, and singing, she found an avenue to express herself and grow as a person. As a toddler, Kailaya began taking dance classes and progressed rapidly in her talents throughout the years. Her passion for songwriting stems from her interest in writing poetry in school. These creative outlets emphasized the importance of being comfortable in expressing the most genuine version of herself. Utilizing her past experiences and talents, Kailaya is creating a platform where she can share her stories and emotions with others. Her soulful music is inspired by hit R&B artists such as Daniel Caesar and Snoh Aalegra, providing an intimate view into her strongest emotions. Her music has been touted by Hip Hop FM, Instinct Magazine, Mundane Magazine, Lowkey RnB, and more.

Stream Kailaya's LGBTQ anthem "Outrageous" on all digital music platforms and stay tuned for a music video to be released later this month. To keep up with the latest releases from Kailaya, visit Kailaya.art or follow her on social media @Kailaya.Art.