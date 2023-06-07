Kaien Cruz Unveils Upbeat Summer Afropop Anthem 'I Lay'

Queer South Africa-born, Los Angeles-based independent recording artist Kaien Cruz (they/them) – is back in full force blessing us today with the upbeat summer Afropop anthem “I Lay” available to stream now on all digital platforms via The Orchard.

The track is accompanied by a breathtaking cinematic video – directed by Hunter So with production by Anna Dickson – that was shot on location in Costa Rica and features an appearance by Kai’s partner.

Co-produced by Glass Animal’s Edmund Irwin-Singer alongside Alli Valenzuela and Joshua Choo, “I Lay” is an anthem about the power of intuitive love and cosmic energy. Through potent vocals and the universal language of musical expression, the infectious song takes you on an upward spiral journey of curiosity, expansion, pure joy and ecstasy. “I Lay” follows on from the heartfelt “Black Ice” released earlier this year setting the tone for what’s to come from their forthcoming project.

On the release of their new single, Kaien shares, “I wrote this song in an hour and honestly it just flowed straight out of me. I wanted to portray the feeling of total ease in love and life. I Lay is my pure expression of what it means to be in love and connection without the toxicity of ego”

Kaien Cruz (they/them) is an independent artist hailing from South Africa and now based in Los Angeles. With a voice that encompasses elements of R&B and AfroPop, the proud Queer and non-binary singer-songwriter hit the ground running when their debut single "Love Me In The Dark" rose to the top of the South African charts and earned a prestigious nomination for Song of the Year at the South African Music Awards, which resulted in Justin Bieber hand-picking Cruz to open his sold out Purpose Tour for their first major performance in front of a crowd of 90,000. Inspired, Cruz released two EP’s independently and made their way to LA in 2022 for their first U.S. tour including appearances at SXSW and Governor’s Ball.

Despite being offered countless record contracts and garnering support from tastemakers like PAPER, ESSENCE, EDITION Modern Luxury, OkayAfrica, METAL Magazine, Ladygunn, and more along the way, Cruz remains firmly fixed in staying independent in order to ensure a continuation of the authenticity they possess.

With their natural, effortless approach to style and beauty, they make their presence heard, seen, and felt all at the same time. Cruz has a holistic approach to life, as they do with music, by connecting with mother earth and through meditation. Merging culture, music, tech, and art on their own terms, Cruz is a champion for a more uplifted, inclusive generation of souls who feel different.

Listen/watch Kai’s new single “I Lay” out now and stay tuned for much more to come this year.