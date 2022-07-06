KOKOKO! Share New Tracks 'Polo Muneni' & 'Nassanilni'

Kinshasa collective KOKOKO! share two brand new singles "Polo Muneni" and "Nassanilni", out digitally now on Transgressive Records. The collective are currently touring and will be performing these new songs as part of their exhilarating live set. Upcoming live dates also include an appearance at London's Pitchfork Music Festival.

Discussing the new tracks, the group offered the following:"Our new tracks are represented both on the record and stage by the duo of 'The Lingwala Devil' Makara Bianko and 'The Mysterious' Débruit.

More electronic and percussive, they focus on the night time atmospheres of Kinshasa - filled with energy and everything from the equipment to the sound system pushed to their limit. With amps smoking, wires melting and the crowd losing it. It's a huge truck coming forward at you. Elongi na Elongi - face to face!"

KOKOKO!'s debut album Fongola was released to critical acclaim. They have garnered support from The Guardian, Mixmag, Mojo, Dazed and i-D Magazine amongst others, as well as scoring a number of playlist inclusions at 6 Music and touring the world. The band is currently working on new material which will surface later this year.

Listen to the new tracks here:

LIVE DATES

7/8/2022: CH, Lausanne @ Festival de la Cité

7/9/2022: CH, Neuchatel @ La Case à Chocs

7/10/2022: NL, Kraggenburg @ Wildeburg Festival

7/15/2022: NL, Leeuwarden @ Welcome To The Village

7/16/2022: IT, Putignano @ Sparks Festival

7/20/2022: BE, Ghent @ Boomtown

7/23/2022: FR, Aulnoye Aymeres @ Nuits Secretes

11/11/2022: GB, London @ Pitchfork Music Festival