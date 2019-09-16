KIDZ BOP, Live Nation Expand 'KIDZ BOP World Tour' In US, Canada, and UK

KIDZ BOP , the #1 music brand for kids with more than 20 million albums sold, in partnership with Live Nation, is extending its successful KIDZ BOP World Tour, traveling to 35+ cities across the US, Canada, and the UK. 20 new US dates have been added this fall, and in 2020, The KIDZ BOP Kids will perform their first-ever headlining tours in Canada and the UK. Tickets go on sale for the US and UK beginning Friday, September 20, and September 27 in Canada. Timed to coincide with the new shows, KIDZ BOP will release new albums in the US and Canada (KIDZ BOP 40), and the UK (KIDZ BOP 2020) on November 15. For tour dates and ticket information in the US and Canada, visit KIDZBOP.com and LiveNation.com. For the UK, visit KIDZBOP.co.uk and CuffeandTaylor.com.

In the US, Subway Fresh Fit for Kids® and KIDZ BOP Radio on SiriusXM's Channel 77 are official partners of the KIDZ BOP World Tour 2019. Subway Fresh Fit for Kids® is a leader in offering on-the-go families balanced, customizable meals, and better-for-you kids' meals. SiriusXM's KIDZ BOP Radio (Ch. 77) features The KIDZ BOP Kids hosting a 24/7 party, which includes today's biggest hits, sung by kids for kids.

The KIDZ BOP Kids, with more than 3 billion streams to date, have been named Billboard Magazine's "#1 Kids' Artist" for nine consecutive years. The KIDZ BOP World Tour is headed to new cities in the US and Canada, including Miami, Orlando, Vancouver, and Calgary, and will be back by popular demand to New York, Los Angeles, and Atlanta. The British KIDZ BOP Kids will bring the KIDZ BOP World Tour to London again next spring, with additional stops in Liverpool, Manchester, Birmingham, and more.

The KIDZ BOP Kids will perform some of today's biggest global pop hits live on stage. The concert features awesome set design, costumes, exciting choreography, and tons of cool surprises. Dads even have the chance to show off their best dance moves on stage during the "Daddy Dance Off."

Special VIP packages, which include a private party, exclusive merchandise, and a meet-and-greet with The KIDZ BOP Kids, are also available. Artist Group International (AGI) is representing the KIDZ BOP tour.

KIDZ BOP World Tour" Global Tour Dates

United States - Nov/Dec 2019

Fri/Nov 1

Madison, WI

Orpheum Theater

Sat/Nov 2

Grand Rapids, MI

20 Monroe Live

Sun/Nov 3

Greensburg, PA

Palace Theatre

Fri/Nov 8

New York, NY

Westchester County Center

Sat/Nov 9

Philadelphia, PA

Tower Theatre

Sun/Nov 10

Washington, D.C.

DAR Constitution Hall

Fri/Nov 15

Boston, MA

Orpheum Theatre

Sat/Nov 16

Wallingford, CT

Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Sun/Nov 17

Atlantic City, NJ

Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Fri/Nov 22

Atlanta, GA

Coca-Cola Roxy

Sat/Nov 23

Columbia, SC

Township Auditorium

Sun/Nov 24

Kissimmee, FL

Osceola Heritage Park

Fri/Nov 29

Clearwater, FL

Ruth Eckerd Hall

Sat/Nov 30

Jacksonville, FL

Florida Theatre

Sun/Dec 1

Miami, FL

The Fillmore Miami Beach

Sat/Dec 7

Mobile, AL

Mobile Saenger Theatre

Sun/Dec 8

New Orleans, LA

Saenger Theatre

Thurs/Dec 12

Ontario, CA

Toyota Arena

Sat/Dec 14

Fresno, CA

Warnors Center for the Performing Arts

Sun/Dec 15

Los Angeles, CA

The Wiltern

Canada - Feb/March 2020

TOUR DATE

LOCATION

VENUE

Fri/Feb 21

London, ON

Centennial Hall

Sat/Feb 22

Kitchener, ON

Centre in the Square

Sun/Feb 23

Hamilton, ON

FirstOntario Concert Hall

Fri/Feb 28

Winnipeg, MB

Burton Cummings Theatre

Sat/Feb 29

Regina, SK

Conexus Arts Centre

Sun/March 1

Saskatoon, SK

TCU Place

Fri/March 6

Calgary, AB

Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

Sat/March 7

Penticton, BC

South Okanagan Event Centre

Sun/March 8

Vancouver, BC

Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

United Kingdom - April 2020

TOUR DATE

LOCATION

VENUE

Tues/April 7

London

Palladium

Wed/April 8

London

Palladium

Fri/April 10

Liverpool

Empire Theatre

Sat/April 11

Birmingham

Symphony Hall

Mon/April 13

Glasgow

SEC

Wed/April 15

Nottingham

Royal Concert Hall

Thurs/April 16

Cardiff

St David's Hall

Fri/April 17

Manchester

Bridgewater Hall





