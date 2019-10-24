KFIR Reminisces About Paradise In Single 'Ocean Breeze'

He recently graced the stage with The Phantom of the Opera, but KFIR has now returned to his passion for music with a new single, "Ocean Breeze". Combining elements of Pop, Trap, and R&B, KFIR lyrically bids a fond farewell, in this track, to the warmth of summer as we head into the colder seasons.

In creating "Ocean Breeze", KFIR teamed up with cowriter Javier Cardellino (Bishop Briggs, BOMBAI) and NYC-based producer Majik Reed, owner of The HITS Lab. The single captures the lure of paradise as well as the enchanting experiences of being on vacation. On vacation in Miami sparked the inspiration behind the single, KFIR told VENTS Magazine, "I was so taken by the sun and the palm trees and the feeling of that moment that I was so inspired to write this song."

KFIR started his career as a professional ballet dancer graduating from the Royal Academy of Dance in London. He has danced around the world and on some of the biggest stages, including the Metropolitan Opera house in New York City which later landed him a permanent role in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Phantom Of The Opera on the US national tour, in Las Vegas and most recently on Broadway.

But aside from the stage, KFIR has been releasing his own original music in 2013 and has introduced the world to his unique blend of Pop/Soul/Dance. In 2016, Kfir began working on his new EP album with singer-songwriter, Cardellino, and producer Pablo San Martin. Together they created KFIR's 7 track EP Free Delivery, released in 2018. Following its release, KFIR dropped the high energy single "Drama Queen", which reached #11 on the Top 100 Hot AC.

Now, KFIR is ready to hit globally with his music. "Ocean Breeze", which is available now on all streaming platforms, teases what's to come from his artistry in 2020. Be sure to follow KFIR on social media to stay up to date on his music at kfir.com.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You