KCRW and the Hammer Museum Announce Line-Up for 2019 Summer Nights

KCRW and the Hammer Museum team up once again to present three free nights of live music and DJ sets as part of KCRW's Summer Nights, Thursdays, July 11, 18, and 25. This year's series features a stellar line-up of artists: Pavo Pavo, Wild Belle and the Tracks, as well as fierce live sets from KCRW DJs Anne Litt, Travis Holcombe, Aaron Byrd, Dan Wilcox, José Galván and Scott Dallavo.

Pavo Pavo is the recording project of Oliver Hill and Eliza Bagg. They've become prolific and vital collaborators at the intersection of classical, experimental, and pop music.Mystery Hour, their second album, is a focused, widescreen development. Channelling the narrative drama of the duo's changing relationship, it is an uncategorizable record that's both maximal and compact, a fever dream filled with cinematic imagery and rooted in acute emotion, written as the two were separating after a six-year relationship. Oliver's pitch-shifted vocals and high melodic synths are a distorted replacement for Eliza's floating soprano voice, and cascading strings are an intentional soundtrack for romantic melodrama. (July 11)

Since the release of their critically acclaimed debut album, Isles, Wild Belle, led by siblings Elliot and Natalie Bergman, have not stopped. They have toured the world, playing Coachella, Lollapalooza, Corona Capital, and Austin City Limits. They have appeared on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Conan. They've had their music in dozens of television shows and films, and lead singer Natalie recently sang the opening theme for the HBO show The Deuce with Elvis Costello. Their latest album Everybody One of a Kind is a bold, freaked-out sonic collage of all the things that brought fans into their universe. The album bends genres and busts stylistic boundaries. Dub Reggae, Soul, R&B and Pop are all fair game, as the band lovingly explores this fertile ground. (July 18)

Named for the forgotten trolley tracks that run like veins throughout Los Angeles, the young rock band the Tracks boldly play furious, fast music that flies in the face of a genre that seems to have lost its way. Frontman Venancio Bermudez, bassist Felipe Contreras, drummer Jimmy Conde, and guitarist Johnny Santana united over their shared love of rock & roll and are the latest act to contribute to the rich history of Chicano bands, playing music that is directly influenced by their background growing up as the children of undocumented immigrants in East LA. Their music recalls the defiant optimism of working class bands that came before them and their sound reminds us to find the joy in dancing to loud music. (July 25)

All concerts are free, open to the public, all-ages, and held in the Hammer's lively courtyard. A happy hour with cash bar starts at 6:30 PM, so those that come early can visit the Hammer's galleries, which will be open until 8:00 PM. Music starts at 7:30 PM.

On view at the Hammer will be Sarah Lucas: Au Naturel, the first American survey of one of the UK's most influential artists. Over the past 30 years, Sarah Lucas has created a distinctive and provocative body of work that subverts traditional notions of gender, sexuality, and identity. Organized by the New Museum, Sarah Lucas: Au Naturel brings together more than 130 works in photography, collage, sculpture, and video to reveal the breadth and ingenuity of her practice.

For more information, please visit: kcrw.com/summernights

KCRW's Summer Nights

Hammer Museum

Happy hour at 6:30 PM, Music starts at 7:30 PM.

10899 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90024

Thursday, July 11

Pavo Pavo + KCRW DJs Anne Litt + Dan Wilcox

Thursday, July 18

Wild Belle + KCRW DJs Aaron Byrd + Scott Dallavo

Thursday, July 25

The Tracks + KCRW DJs Travis Holcombe + José Galván

PARKING AND TRANSPORTATION:

Event parking is available at 11020 Kinross Ave (UCLA Parking Lot 36) with a flat rate of $5 payable by credit card or cell phone through the Park Mobile App. Enter Lot 36 from Kinross Avenue between Gayley and Veteran Avenues. The Hammer Museum is located one block east.

It's also easy to reach the Hammer by public transportation. The 20/720 buses and Santa Monica and Culver City Bus Lines all stop within one block of the museum. You can also take the Metro Expo Line to Westwood/Rancho Park and transfer to the northbound 8 bus, which stops just outside the museum.

CHRONOLOGICAL LISTING - KCRW's 2019 SUMMER NIGHTS

10TH ANNIVERSARY

All concerts are free, outdoor and all-ages

Friday, June 28, 7:00 p.m.

CAAM

KCRW DJs Garth Trinidad + Aaron Byrd

Thursday, July 11, 6:30 p.m. (happy hour), 7:30 p.m. (music)

Hammer

Pavo Pavo + KCRW DJs Anne Litt + Dan Wilcox

Saturday, July 13, 8:00 p.m.

Chinatown

KCRW DJs Jason Bentley + Garth Trinidad

Thursday, July 18, 6:30 p.m. (happy hour), 7:30 p.m. (music)

Hammer

Wild Belle + KCRW DJs Aaron Byrd + Scott Dallavo

Thursday, July 25, 6:30 p.m. (happy hour), 7:30 p.m. (music)

Hammer

The Tracks + KCRW DJs Travis Holcombe + José Galván

Saturday, July 27, 7:00 p.m.

POW! WOW! Long Beach

KCRW DJs Anthony Valadez + Mathieu Schreyer

Thursday, August 1, 7:00 p.m.

Santa Barbara Museum of Contemporary Art (MCASB)

KCRW DJ Dan Wilcox

Saturday, August 3, 7:00 p.m.

KCRW HQ

Talent TBA

Saturday, August 10, 7:00 p.m.

KCRW HQ

Talent TBA

Saturday, August 10, 8:00 p.m.

Chinatown

KCRW DJs Raul Campos + Mathieu Schreyer

Saturday, August 17, 7:00 p.m.

KCRW HQ

Talent TBA

Wednesday, August 21

Santa Monica Pier

Talent TBA

Wednesday, August 28

Santa Monica Pier

Talent TBA

Wednesday, September 4

Santa Monica Pier

Talent TBA

Thursday, September 5, 7:00 p.m.

Santa Barbara Museum of Contemporary Art (MCASB)

KCRW DJ José Galván

Saturday, September 7, 5:00 p.m.

Downtown Long Beach Buskerfest

KCRW's Raul Campos, host

Wednesday, September 11

Santa Monica Pier

Talent TBA

Wednesday, September 18

Santa Monica Pier

Talent TBA

Wednesday, September 25

Santa Monica Pier

Talent TBA

JUST ANNOUNCED!

Saturday, September 28, 6:00 pm

KCRW's Summer Nights at Cadence Park, Irvine

KCRW DJs Travis Holcombe + Valida





