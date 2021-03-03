KARMACODA Shares New Single 'Make Me The One'

Award-winning pop trio KARMACODA will be sharing their latest single, 'Make Me The One' on the 12th of March. The single is lifted from their upcoming album, Slow Down, Melt and Catch Fire which will be officially released on the 28th of May via Sola Musa Music. With their latest single, the trio were premiered via CelebMix. While creating their otherworldly music, KARMACODA turn to the variegated likes of Massive Attack, Radiohead, Frank Ocean and Miles Davis. Between the lead singer's stunning vocals and the sophisticated production style, 'Make Me The One' can be compared to artists across a wide spectrum, including Adele, Sia and Alicia Keys.

Together, the trio has earned many awards, including 3 Davey Awards for their video for 'Blue', the Best Dance/Electronica HM award for the International Songwriting Competition and the Best Independent Song from the Independent Music Awards as well as being nominated for the Rome Independent Film Awards. In total, the trio has gained just under 650 000 plays across streaming platforms and have had their creations placed in several film and TV scores.

The team is composed of Jessica Ford (vocals), founding member Brett Crockett (aka B. on vocals and producer) and Japanese-American multi-instrumentalist Eric Matsuno (bass and other unique elements). B., originally from Chicago, is currently based in San Francisco along with the rest of the band. Jessica spent 10 years living in Nashville, TN, has won several awards, including the Hallman Award from the Tennessee Songwriters Association and wrote 3 award-winning songs, one of which was recorded by Grammy Award winner Linda Davis. As a vocal coach, she has had multiple clients on American Idol and one appearing on The Voice USA this year.

'Make Me The One' holds all of the aspects to become an instant atmospheric romantic hit single. KARMACODA allow for a slow, glistening ambiance to develop, putting Jessica's signature vocals centre stage and building an air of timeless beauty around it. The band did what many great artists have done before them - turned pain into power and released it as an intimate ode to the world.

Speaking of the single, Eric of KARMACODA tells us: "COVID 19 happens and Brett just gets better - absolutely unphased with the relentless excellence that can only come from collaborating while Jessica conjures lyrics that call to the depth of Karmacoda's expression. I listened to Jessica's raw take on 'Make Me The One' and I shed a tear, feeling a kind of truth that can't be better described."



KARMACODA · Make Me the One