Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

KARMACODA Shares New Single 'Make Me The One'

The single is lifted from their upcoming album, Slow Down, Melt and Catch Fire which will be officially released on the 28th of May.

Mar. 3, 2021  

KARMACODA Shares New Single 'Make Me The One'

Award-winning pop trio KARMACODA will be sharing their latest single, 'Make Me The One' on the 12th of March. The single is lifted from their upcoming album, Slow Down, Melt and Catch Fire which will be officially released on the 28th of May via Sola Musa Music. With their latest single, the trio were premiered via CelebMix. While creating their otherworldly music, KARMACODA turn to the variegated likes of Massive Attack, Radiohead, Frank Ocean and Miles Davis. Between the lead singer's stunning vocals and the sophisticated production style, 'Make Me The One' can be compared to artists across a wide spectrum, including Adele, Sia and Alicia Keys.

Together, the trio has earned many awards, including 3 Davey Awards for their video for 'Blue', the Best Dance/Electronica HM award for the International Songwriting Competition and the Best Independent Song from the Independent Music Awards as well as being nominated for the Rome Independent Film Awards. In total, the trio has gained just under 650 000 plays across streaming platforms and have had their creations placed in several film and TV scores.

The team is composed of Jessica Ford (vocals), founding member Brett Crockett (aka B. on vocals and producer) and Japanese-American multi-instrumentalist Eric Matsuno (bass and other unique elements). B., originally from Chicago, is currently based in San Francisco along with the rest of the band. Jessica spent 10 years living in Nashville, TN, has won several awards, including the Hallman Award from the Tennessee Songwriters Association and wrote 3 award-winning songs, one of which was recorded by Grammy Award winner Linda Davis. As a vocal coach, she has had multiple clients on American Idol and one appearing on The Voice USA this year.
'Make Me The One' holds all of the aspects to become an instant atmospheric romantic hit single. KARMACODA allow for a slow, glistening ambiance to develop, putting Jessica's signature vocals centre stage and building an air of timeless beauty around it. The band did what many great artists have done before them - turned pain into power and released it as an intimate ode to the world.

Speaking of the single, Eric of KARMACODA tells us: "COVID 19 happens and Brett just gets better - absolutely unphased with the relentless excellence that can only come from collaborating while Jessica conjures lyrics that call to the depth of Karmacoda's expression. I listened to Jessica's raw take on 'Make Me The One' and I shed a tear, feeling a kind of truth that can't be better described."


KARMACODA · Make Me the One


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Ask Me About Broadway Unisex T-Shirt
Dancer T-Shirt
Courtney Reed: Broadway Or Bust T-Shirt

Related Articles View More Music Stories
Green Hill Music Announces Collaboration with Irish Singing Sensations Celtic Thunder Photo

Green Hill Music Announces Collaboration with Irish Singing Sensations Celtic Thunder

Another Planet Entertainments Management Arm Expands into LA Photo

Another Planet Entertainment's Management Arm Expands into LA

Celine Dion Celebrates 25-Year Anniversary of Album Falling In You Photo

Celine Dion Celebrates 25-Year Anniversary of Album 'Falling In You'

Japanese Metallers BRIDEAR Share New Single Daybreak Photo

Japanese Metallers BRIDEAR Share New Single 'Daybreak'


More Hot Stories For You

  • RED SQUIRREL Opera Company Launches to Champion Unknown and Neglected Works
  • San Francisco Opera's Department Of Diversity, Equity And Community Offers Interactive Family Programs In March
  • Stage Access Presents North American Premiere Of Vienna State Opera's TOSCA Starring Anna Netrebko
  • Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra To Live Stream Mozart's LA CLEMENZA DI TITO