KALEO Share Stunning Cover of Icelandic Lullaby 'Sofðu Unga Ástin Mín'

In celebration of Icelandic National Day, which commemorates the foundation of The Republic of Iceland, multi-platinum, GRAMMY-nominated Icelandic rockers KALEO have shared their stunning cover of the popular Icelandic lullaby, “Sofðu Unga Ástin Mín.” “Sofðu Unga Ástin Mín,” which translates to “Sleep my young darling,” is available now on all streaming platforms and arrives alongside a beautiful visualizer showcasing the many scenic landscapes of Iceland.

“Sofðu Unga Ástin Mín” follows the band’s recent singles “Lonely Cowboy” and “Rock N Roller,” the former of which was accompanied by a stunning performance video shot inside Rome’s Historic Colosseum – watch it HERE – and notably marked the group’s first new original music in three years. “Lonely Cowboy” hinges on a softly plucked acoustic guitar and sparse orchestration, while gruff, yet warm vocals remain the guiding force. “Guess it’s time to say goodbye to the rider of the night” sings vocalist, guitarist, pianist, songwriter, and producer JJ Julius Son as he paints a vivid picture underscored by a proud and intentional homage to Ennio Morricone. After performing the fan-favorite “Rock N Roller” as part of their encore at countless shows since the band’s inception, the band decided to record and release the song for fans around the globe.

Last week, after supporting The Rolling Stones’ show at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, KALEO kicked off the first leg of their North American headline tour in Dillon, CO. Off the heels of a sold-out performance at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO last night, the band will be performing two back-to-back nights at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, CA later this week. The run of dates features support from Matt Maeson, Vincent Lima, Neal Francis, and Reignwolf on select dates, and continues through major markets on the West Coast, wrapping up in Carnation, WA at Remlinger Farms on June 26th [full tour itinerary below]. Tickets for all dates are on sale now. For more information on KALEO’s upcoming tour visit www.officialkaleo.com.

Earlier this year, KALEO celebrated their 10th anniversary by delivering a stunning live performance before 250 of their biggest fans at the Archeological Park of the Colosseum, Rome, and in the shadow of the world-famous amphitheater. With the performance, KALEO joined the ranks of Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, Billy Joel, The Cure, Elton John, and Paul McCartney as the only artists to ever perform an electric concert in front of the iconic monument. Presented by VERTIGO LIVE, a leading producer of cinematic live experiences, the momentous night was captured on film and will be released as KALEO: Viva Roma in the Shadow of the Colosseum later this summer - watch an official teaser HERE.

KALEO 2024 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

“PAYBACK TOUR” - 8/25 - 10/10

6/17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Red Butte $ [SOLD OUT]

6/19 - San Diego, CA - Gallagher Square at Petco Park @

6/20 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern [SOLD OUT] @

6/21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern [2ND SHOW ADDED] !

6/23 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic @

6/25 - Forest Grove, OR - Grand Lodge !

6/26 - Carnation, WA - Remlinger Farms !

8/25 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheatre ~

8/27 - Boise, ID - Outlaw Field at Idaho Botanical Garden ~

8/28 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Resort & Casino ~

8/29 - Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater ~

8/31 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Expo Centre ~

9/01 - Kelowna, BC - Denim on the Diamond*

9/02 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Resort & Casino - Grey Eagle Event Centre ~

9/04 - Winnipeg, MB - Centennial Concert Hall ~

9/05 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino Hotel - Mystic Showroom ~

9/07 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit ~

9/08 - Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum ~

9/09 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS ~

9/11 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner ~

9/13 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17 ~

9/16 - Washington, DC - The Anthem ~

9/17 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater ~

9/19 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre ~

9/20 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park ~

9/21 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond 2024*

9/24 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit ~

9/25 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewery ~

9/27 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

9/28 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater +

9/30 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center +

10/3 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre

10/4 - St Louis, MO - The Factory at the District

10/6 - Kansas City, MO - Midland Theater

10/9 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre >

10/10 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues >

% With Matt Maeson

$ with Vincent Lima

@ with Neal Francis

! with Reignwolf

~ with Chance Peña

> with Hembree

+ with Larkin Poe

*Festival Date

^Supporting The Rolling Stones

KALEO 2024 UK & EUROPEAN “PAYBACK TOUR” DATES

11/2 - 12/10 with Júníus Meyvant

* Shane Smith and The Saints as direct support

November 2 - Lisbon, Portugal - Sagres Campo Pequeno

November 5 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

November 6 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

November 8 - Strasbourg, France - Le Zenith

November 9 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal

November 11 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique

November 12 - Lille, France - Le Zenith

November 14 - London, UK - Wembley Arena*

November 15 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Apollo*

November 18 - Glasgow, Scotland - O2 Academy Glasgow*

November 20 - Paris, France - Adidas Arena

November 22 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex 457

November 24 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

November 25 - Budapest, Hungary - MVM Dome

November 26 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

November 28 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

November 30 - Prague, Czechia - O2 Universum

December 2 - Hamburg, Germany - Edel Optics Arena

December 3 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

December 5 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

December 6 - Wroclaw, Poland - A2

December 8 - Copenhagen, Denmark - KB Hallen

December 9 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fallan

December 10 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

About KALEO:

Akin to steadying a ship on rough seas, KALEO deftly navigates life’s extremes via music. Emerging out of Reykjavík, KALEO—JJ Julius Son [vocals, guitar, piano], Rubin Pollock [lead guitar], Daniel Kristjansson [bass], and David Antonsson [drums] —buzzed to the forefront of the global conversation with the platinum-certified A/B in 2016. The album took flight as a phenomenon uplifted by the double-platinum #1 single “Way Down We Go,” gold-certified “All The Pretty Girls,” and “No Good,” which garnered a GRAMMY® Award nod in the category of “Best Rock Performance.” They maintained this momentum with Surface Sounds [2021], cracking the Top 6 on AAA with “I Want More” and “Break My Baby.” Their music surged through popular culture with dozens of film and television syncs, including Marvel flicks like LOGAN and hit TV shows such as Grey’s Anatomy and Riverdale. Additionally, the guys made their mark with performances on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Good Morning America, and more. Beyond selling out headline tours on multiple continents, they shined as a live force of nature who could hold their own on a bill with The Rolling Stones or ignite festival crowds at Coachella, Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, and beyond. To date, they have notably tallied north of 4 billion global streams and earned 60 international certifications. As always, the band encompass a vast spectrum of sound and feeling, which manifest on their 2024 singles “Lonely Cowboy,” “Rock N Roller,” and “Sofðu Unga Ástin Mín.”

