K-Pop Stars Twice Make History as First Female Kpop Act to Headline & Sell Out a U.S. Stadium

On the heels of their sold out 4TH WORLD TOUR 'III' arena run, international K-Pop sensations TWICE have officially become the first female KPOP act to headline a stadium show in the US. Their 4TH WORLD TOUR 'Ⅲ' ENCORE performances in North America has now sold out two shows at Los Angeles' Banc of California Stadium.

The first show sold out in under 60 minutes, and a second date that was added due to popular demand also subsequently sold out in the same fashion. Their 4TH WORLD TOUR, which opened in Seoul in December of last year, has sold out stadiums and arenas across five cities in North America including Los Angeles, Oakland, Fort Worth, Atlanta and New York.

TWICE's latest 3rd full length album Formula of Love: O+T=<3, released in November 2021, charted third on the Billboard Top 200 and stayed in the chart for eight weeks in a row. Their 10th mini-album Taste of Love, released in June of last year, ranked sixth on the Billboard Top 200 and set the highest record in the history of K-pop girl groups' mini-album.

Last month, the music video for the third title song on TWICE's full-length album, "SCIENTIST," exceeded 100 million views on YouTube becoming their 20th music video surpassing 100 million views following those for all 16 title songs, their first English single "The Feels" and 3 songs released in Japan. Among those tracks, the videos for "TT," "LIKEY," "What is Love?" and "Fancy" exceeded 500 million views collectively, with a total of 13 music videos securing more than 300 million views - the largest viewership numbers of any girl group worldwide.