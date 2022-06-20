K-Pop Spotlight: Kep1er Makes First Comeback With Sweet Summer Song 'Up!'

Click Here for More on K-Pop Spotlight

Kep1er has made their very first comeback with 'Up!' from their second mini album 'DOUBLAST'!

Kep1ians have been anxiously awaiting the group's new track since their debut in January of this year, with the record-breaking 'WA DA DA'.

Since debuting on January 3 with their first mini album "First Impact", Kep1er has been breaking records. Within a week, the nine-member group sold 200,000 copies of the album, making it the second-best selling debut album from a girl group in K-pop history.

On January 13, the group received their first music show win on M Countdown with their debut song 'WA DA DA', taking home the honor just 10 days after debuting.

'Up!' features a fun, colorful, refreshing concept, perfect for summer!

Watch the Music Video for 'Up!'

DOUBLAST Tracklist

1. Up!

2. LE VOYA9E

3. Attention

4. Good Night

5. Rewind Lyrics

Listen to DOUBLAST

Who are Kep1er?

Kep1er (Korean: 케플러, pronounced as "Kepler") is a nine-member girl group under WAKEONE and Swing Entertainment. The group was formed through Mnet's reality survival show Girls Planet 999.

The group consists of nine members, from Korea, Japan, and China, including Chaehyun, Huening Bahiyyih, Yujin, Dayeon, Youngeun, Yeseo, Hikaru, Mashiro and Xiaoting.

Kep1er was originally scheduled to debut on December 14, 2021, that their debut was delayed to January 3, 2022, due to one of their staff members having tested positive for COVID-19.