K-Pop Girl Group aespa to Embark on First Global Tour 'aespa Live Tour 2023 'Synk : Hyper Line''

Tickets will be available starting with the general onsale on Wednesday, May 24 at 3 PM local time.

Following the release of their 3rd mini album, MY WORLD, via Warner Records, today K-Pop girl group aespa announced their first global tour, aespa LIVE TOUR 2023 'SYNK : HYPER LINE' with stops in the United States, Latin America, and Europe.

Produced by Live Nation, the 14-city tour kicks off on August 13 at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena, making stops in Dallas, Miami, Atlanta, Washington DC, Chicago, Boston, and Brooklyn, before proceeding to Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Germany, England, and France in September.

While on the road, aespa is set to perform songs from MY WORLD, including the youthful and high-energy track "Spicy" and the precious and heartwarming "'Til' We Meet Again." With MY WORLD, aespa broke their own record for highest first week sales. The group will also be performing fan-favorite tracks like "Black Mamba," "Illusion," and many more! Fans can purchase MY WORLD HERE.

Their trek around the US also includes performances at The Governors Ball in June, where they will make history as the festival's first K-Pop act to perform, and Outside Lands in August. Last year, aespa made their U.S. festival debut at Coachella in Indio, CA where they performed on the main stage.

NORTH AMERICA TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with the general onsale on Wednesday, May 24 at 3 PM local time at LiveNation.com.

LATIN AMERICA TICKETS: See ticketing timing per market below.

  • Sept 8 - Mexico: Tickets available starting Wednesday, May 24 @ 9 AM CST. General onsale begins Thursday, May 25 at 11 AM local time. For complete ticketing info visit Ticketmaster.com.mx.
  • Sept 11 - Brazil: Tickets available starting with general onsale on Monday, May 22 at 10 AM local. For complete ticketing info visit Ticketmaster.com.br.
  • Sept 14 - Chile: Tickets available starting Monday, May 22 @ 11 AM CLST. General onsale begins Wednesday, May 24 at 11 AM local time. For complete ticketing info visit Ticketmaster.cl.

EUROPEAN TICKETS: See ticketing timing per market below.

  • Sept 25 - Germany: Tickets available starting Wednesday, May 24 @ 10 AM CEST. General onsale begins Friday, May 26 at 10 AM local time. For complete ticketing info visit LiveNation.de.
  • Sept 28 - London, UK: Tickets available starting Wednesday, May 24 @ 10 AM BST. General onsale begins Friday, May 26 at 10 AM local time. For complete ticketing info visit LiveNation.co.uk.
  • Sept 30 - France: Tickets available starting Thursday, May 25 @ 10 AM CEST. General onsale begins Friday, May 26 at 10 AM local time. For complete ticketing info visit LiveNation.fr.

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include access to the pre-show aespa soundcheck, exclusive VIP gift items and more. For additional information, visit vipnation.com.

aespa LIVE TOUR 2023 'SYNK : HYPER LINE' TOUR DATES:

Sun Aug 13 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

Fri Aug 18 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Tue Aug 22 - Miami, FL - James L. Knight Center

Fri Aug 25 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre

Sun Aug 27 - Washington, DC - The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Wed Aug 30 - Chicago, IL - Rosemont Theatre

Sat Sep 02 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall

Tue Sep 05 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

Fri Sep 08 - Mexico City, Mexico - Palacio de los Deportes

Mon Sep 11 - Sao Paolo, Brazil - Espaço Unimed

Thu Sep 14 - Santiago, Chile - Teatro Caupolican

Mon Sep 25 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

Thu Sep 28 - London, UK - The O2

Sat Sep 30 - Paris, France - Dôme de Paris

ABOUT aespa

aespa [KARINA, WINTER, GISELLE, AND NINGNING] is a fierce female K-Pop group, who in an unprecedented move secured the fastest climb to 100 million views on their debut video for any K-Pop group in YouTube history with their 2020 released, "Black Mamba."

aespa's hit single "Next Level" followed, and has amassed over 189 million streams on Spotify alone. The group's 2022 EP, Girls - The 2nd Mini Album debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart and crashed the Top 3 of the Billboard 200 - their highest to date. All of these milestones have led to aespa's recently released 3rd Mini Album - MY WORLD, which includes their new hit single "Spicy."

The group has received praise from the likes of The New York Times, TIME, FORBES, Rolling Stone, Teen Vogue and more with UPROXX stating, "nothing is more exciting than a new aespa song." aespa is set to become the first K-Pop artists to play at the Governors Ball in June and Outside Lands in August before they head off for their first global tour in August.

aespa's name is derived from a combination of "ae" (avatar and experience) + "aspect." Each of the four members of aespa has a correlating avatar in the virtual world created from their personal data.

Credit: SM Entertainment



