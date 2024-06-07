Juliana Madrid to Release 'Lifetime EP'; Shares New Track

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 23-year-old Texas-born, NYC-dwelling Juliana Madrid has announced her brand new Lifetime EP to be released on July 19th, with the arrival of her most emotionally pronounced indie pop track to date: “Heathen”. Juliana “Jules” Madrid has had a whirlwind year so far, having spent the first half of the year supporting Cannons, Alice Merton and most recently Passion Pit across the northeast. Next up, she’ll be opening for MisterWives on their fall tour across Nashville, Atlanta, Oklahoma, Santa Ana, Los Angeles, and Sacramento.



Juliana about “Heathen”: "Heathen is about messy love. When one person in a relationship is relying on the other as a savior summarized in the lyric 'counting on our love to be canonized'."



The Lifetime EP was written across 3 days in upstate New York last fall, at an artist retreat amongst many of Madrid’s songwriting heroes, organized by Mumford & Sons’ Ben Lovett and Neon Gold’s Derek Davies. “Not In My Lifetime” was the first taste off the EP earlier this year, co-written with Clairo, Justin Young (The Vaccines), as well as Benjamin Ruttner (The Knocks), and James Flannigan, who also co-produced the track, and was followed by “Just Enough”, a collaboration with fellow Neon Gold artist Joe P.



Juliana has played her first festival performance at the sold out All Things Go Festival alongside alt-fem legends Lana Del Rey, boygenius, MUNA, Ethel Cain etc, and toured North America supporting The Knocks,indie band Cannons and graced the stage opening for Anna Shoemaker, Metric, Matt Maeson, Joe P, SAINT MOTEL and most recently Cafuné, Cannons and Alice Merton.



Her sophomore Afterlife EP was released last year on Neon Gold Records. After releasing “Trackstar”, co-written with GRAMMY-nominated talents Benjamin Ruttner (of The Knocks), and Matthew Koma (Zedd, Carly Rae Jepsen, Shania Twain etc), the 8-track EP consists of "Afterlife", "Big Plans", "Silica" and "Pixelated" for instance.



Juliana combines elements of folk, alt, and pop to write sardonic, coming-of-age tales that are relatable yet uniquely her. Madrid started in music at the young age of 9, learning guitar at the encouragement of her parents. Soon after, she enrolled in a local program called School of Rock. There, she began to find her voice while realizing she also had a knack for songwriting, using music as a creative outlet to express herself.



Since then, Juliana and her guitar [which she named “Earl”] have been inseparable, working tirelessly to refine her craft. In August of 2022, she released her self-titled EP. Written by Juliana and produced by GRAMMY-nominated artist Benjamin Ruttner [of The Knocks], the EP explores themes of relationships, religion, and the existentialist feeling associated with growing up. With additional instrumentation from the likes of Griffin Goldsmith [Dawes] and Matt Chamberlain [David Bowie, Pearl Jam], the EP received critical praise from the likes of UPROXX, V Magazine, and The Line of Best Fit. Gorilla vs. Bear listed it as one of the best EP’s of 2022. Additionally, the lead single, “Pretend” was featured in the hit Netflix movie “Do Revenge,” resulting in more than 20k Shazams in one week.

Juliana Madrid - Lifetime EP tracklist:

01. Heathen

02. Give Me Evil

03. Just Enough

04. Not In My Lifetime

Juliana Madrid live on tour:

# with Misterwives

Wed 10.9 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl # here

Thu 10.10 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre # here

Sat 10.12 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom # here

Tue 10.15 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory OC # here

Wed 10.16 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether # here

Thu 10.17 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades # here

Photo credit: Benjamin Ruttner

