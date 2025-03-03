Julian Casablancas + The Voidz Release New Track 'Blue Demon'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Voidz drop new track, "Blue Demon"â€”a sonic rebellion that fuses electric sonics, jagged guitar riffs, Julianâ€™s signature, eerie falsetto, and, as always, a propulsive drum rhythm. The track pulses with a raw, otherworldly energy thatâ€™s unmistakably The Voidz. Fresh off the critical success of their albumÂ Like All Before You, The Voidz are set toÂ release a new EPÂ this spring, further expanding their intricate lore and pulling listeners even deeper into their universe.

The band is returning to Europe this month for THREE nights of high-energy performances. Theyâ€™ll play LE CENTQUATRE in Paris on March 4th and 5th as part of the Les InRocks Festival, followed by a show at Londonâ€™s Troxy Theatre on March 8th.

The band will then return to the states for their first ever performance for The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on March 12.

Live Dates:

March 4 & 5, 2025 -Â Paris, France- The Centquatre (Les InRocks Festival)â€¨

March 8, 2025Â â€“ London, United Kingdom â€“ The Troxy

August 2025 â€“Â Sicily, Italy - Ypsigrock FestivalÂ

Photo Credit: The Voidz

