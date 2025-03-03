News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Julian Casablancas + The Voidz Release New Track 'Blue Demon'

Check out the new song here.

By: Mar. 03, 2025
Julian Casablancas + The Voidz Release New Track 'Blue Demon' Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Voidz drop new track, "Blue Demon"â€”a sonic rebellion that fuses electric sonics, jagged guitar riffs, Julianâ€™s signature, eerie falsetto, and, as always, a propulsive drum rhythm. The track pulses with a raw, otherworldly energy thatâ€™s unmistakably The Voidz. Fresh off the critical success of their albumÂ Like All Before You, The Voidz are set toÂ release a new EPÂ this spring, further expanding their intricate lore and pulling listeners even deeper into their universe.

The band is returning to Europe this month for THREE nights of high-energy performances. Theyâ€™ll play LE CENTQUATRE in Paris on March 4th and 5th as part of the Les InRocks Festival, followed by a show at Londonâ€™s Troxy Theatre on March 8th.

The band will then return to the states for their first ever performance for The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on March 12.

Live Dates:

March 4 & 5, 2025 -Â Paris, France- The Centquatre (Les InRocks Festival)â€¨

March 8, 2025Â â€“ London, United Kingdom â€“ The Troxy

August 2025 â€“Â Sicily, Italy - Ypsigrock FestivalÂ 

Photo Credit: The Voidz

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

Videos