Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jukebox The Ghost Announce 'Cheers Deluxe' Album

Jukebox The Ghost Announce 'Cheers Deluxe' Album

Alongside the announcement, the band are excited to share the music video for “Brass Band.”

Mar. 28, 2023  

Piano pop trio Jukebox the Ghost will release a deluxe version of their 2022 studio album Cheers on April 7 via BMG.

Cheers Deluxe features four new piano interpretations along with two new tracks, "I Got A Girl," which was released last fall, and "Costume," which the band describes as "a natural fit for the deluxe because it's got the mix of old Jukebox The Ghost energy and modern production and taste."

"We wanted to add tracks to the deluxe version that felt like they were already part of the album," says Jukebox The Ghost about the new additions to their self-produced sixth studio album which is full of catchy and clever pop songs with theatrical undertones. Cheers is an arena-sized, ebullient toast to surviving and thriving in the face of hard times, conjuring up 70's Queen and McCartney-styled song suites, without sacrificing any modern punch.

The album sees the band combine their memorable choruses, cheerful melodies, and Freddie Mercury-esque vocals with the hip-hop-influenced energy of Twenty One Pilots, the modern piano balladry of Andrew McMahon, and the joyful energy of Walk The Moon. By almost any measure, it's their most ambitious and cohesive creative effort to date.

Alongside the announcement, the band are excited to share the music video for "Brass Band." "We filled the streets with a horse, dancers, a local circus, a full brass band, a staged car crash, and fans that flew in from all over the country - even Hawaii! - to be part of the shoot," shares singer/pianist Ben Thornewill about the collaborative video whose performers also include volunteers and the local high school marching band.

"The video is all in reverse and is filled with easter eggs that reward rewatching and is of a scope that is unmatched by any other Jukebox The Ghost music video."

Watch the new music video here:

Photo Credit: Sachyn Mital



The Smashing Pumpkins Announce 2023 North American Dates Photo
The Smashing Pumpkins Announce 2023 North American Dates
The Smashing Pumpkins, today announced their 26-date North American THE WORLD IS A VAMPIRE TOUR. Produced by Live Nation, the tour is set to start on Friday, July 28 at The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. The tour will feature special guests Interpol, Stone Temple Pilots and Rival Sons as support on various dates.
Dolo Tonight & MICO Share Playful New Single Do Better Photo
Dolo Tonight & MICO Share Playful New Single 'Do Better'
He shares a new single with friend and collaborator, MICO, titled “Do Better” -- an indie-pop tune with dreamy guitars and upbeat energy juxtaposed with a dark storyline. Painting the picture of a man who negotiates with the devil, Dolo and MICO swap verses taking on the distinct POV’s of each character.
Tech Metal Savants HAMMERHEDD Announce 2023 Summer Tour Dates Photo
Tech Metal Savants HAMMERHEDD Announce 2023 Summer Tour Dates
HAMMERHEDD will embark on their most extensive US touring run to date! The band is honored to join forces with modern American thrash metal luminaries HAVOK and TOXIC HOLOCAUST on their upcoming summer tour. The fraternal Kansas City-based outfit will hit the road on the strength of their new sophomore album, ‘Nonetheless’.
Homeschool (Tom DAgustino) Announces New EP & Shares Loving You To Death Single Photo
Homeschool (Tom D'Agustino) Announces New EP & Shares 'Loving You To Death' Single
D'Agustino announces the upcoming release of a long-awaited brand new EP entitled Just Now, via all DSPs. As a follow-up to the EP's first track and lead single 'Bound To Be,' which documents D'Agustino's burgeoning sense of self, now finds the release of another new track entitled 'Loving You To Death.

From This Author - Michael Major


The Smashing Pumpkins Announce 2023 North American 'The World Is a Vampire' TourThe Smashing Pumpkins Announce 2023 North American 'The World Is a Vampire' Tour
March 28, 2023

The Smashing Pumpkins, today announced their 26-date North American THE WORLD IS A VAMPIRE TOUR. Produced by Live Nation, the tour is set to start on Friday, July 28 at The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. The tour will feature special guests Interpol, Stone Temple Pilots and Rival Sons as support on various dates.
Andrew Rannells, Daveed Diggs & More Join Third TROLLS Movie MusicalAndrew Rannells, Daveed Diggs & More Join Third TROLLS Movie Musical
March 28, 2023

Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake will return for the new chapter in DreamWorks Animation’s blockbuster musical franchise: Trolls Band Together. The new film will also feature Andrew Rannells, Daveed Diggs, Camila Cabello, Amy Schumer, Zooey Deschanel, RuPaul Charles, and more. Watch the trailer video for the new film now!
Dolo Tonight & MICO Share Playful New Single 'Do Better'Dolo Tonight & MICO Share Playful New Single 'Do Better'
March 28, 2023

He shares a new single with friend and collaborator, MICO, titled “Do Better” -- an indie-pop tune with dreamy guitars and upbeat energy juxtaposed with a dark storyline. Painting the picture of a man who negotiates with the devil, Dolo and MICO swap verses taking on the distinct POV’s of each character.
Tech Metal Savants HAMMERHEDD Announce 2023 Summer Tour DatesTech Metal Savants HAMMERHEDD Announce 2023 Summer Tour Dates
March 28, 2023

HAMMERHEDD will embark on their most extensive US touring run to date! The band is honored to join forces with modern American thrash metal luminaries HAVOK and TOXIC HOLOCAUST on their upcoming summer tour. The fraternal Kansas City-based outfit will hit the road on the strength of their new sophomore album, ‘Nonetheless’.
Homeschool (Tom D'Agustino) Announces New EP & Shares 'Loving You To Death' SingleHomeschool (Tom D'Agustino) Announces New EP & Shares 'Loving You To Death' Single
March 28, 2023

D'Agustino announces the upcoming release of a long-awaited brand new EP entitled Just Now, via all DSPs. As a follow-up to the EP's first track and lead single 'Bound To Be,' which documents D'Agustino's burgeoning sense of self, now finds the release of another new track entitled 'Loving You To Death.
share