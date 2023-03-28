Jukebox The Ghost Announce 'Cheers Deluxe' Album

Piano pop trio Jukebox the Ghost will release a deluxe version of their 2022 studio album Cheers on April 7 via BMG.

Cheers Deluxe features four new piano interpretations along with two new tracks, "I Got A Girl," which was released last fall, and "Costume," which the band describes as "a natural fit for the deluxe because it's got the mix of old Jukebox The Ghost energy and modern production and taste."

"We wanted to add tracks to the deluxe version that felt like they were already part of the album," says Jukebox The Ghost about the new additions to their self-produced sixth studio album which is full of catchy and clever pop songs with theatrical undertones. Cheers is an arena-sized, ebullient toast to surviving and thriving in the face of hard times, conjuring up 70's Queen and McCartney-styled song suites, without sacrificing any modern punch.

The album sees the band combine their memorable choruses, cheerful melodies, and Freddie Mercury-esque vocals with the hip-hop-influenced energy of Twenty One Pilots, the modern piano balladry of Andrew McMahon, and the joyful energy of Walk The Moon. By almost any measure, it's their most ambitious and cohesive creative effort to date.

Alongside the announcement, the band are excited to share the music video for "Brass Band." "We filled the streets with a horse, dancers, a local circus, a full brass band, a staged car crash, and fans that flew in from all over the country - even Hawaii! - to be part of the shoot," shares singer/pianist Ben Thornewill about the collaborative video whose performers also include volunteers and the local high school marching band.

"The video is all in reverse and is filled with easter eggs that reward rewatching and is of a scope that is unmatched by any other Jukebox The Ghost music video."

Watch the new music video here:

Photo Credit: Sachyn Mital