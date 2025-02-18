Judy Whitmore Releases Single 'A Time For Love' Ahead of New Studio Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Acclaimed vocalist, licensed jet pilot, best-selling author, psychologist, and theater producer Judy Whitmore has released her new single “A Time For Love” and announced her fourth studio album, Let’s Fall In Love, which will be released on April 24th.

Whitmore introduces the love-themed collection with the classic “A Time For Love,” an Oscar-nominated song written by Johnny Mandel (music) and Paul Francis Webster (lyrics) for the 1966 film An American Dream. Listen to Whitmore's take on the song, featuring a solo from pianist Josh Nelson (a musician/composer known for his work with Michael Bublé and jazz greats like John Pizzarelli).

“It’s no coincidence ‘A Time For Love,’ the first single from my new album, is being released on Valentine’s Day,” shares Whitmore. “The song’s lyrics celebrate the delight and exhilaration of new love. But listen carefully and you’ll also hear heartfelt reminiscences of lost loves from days gone by.”

Let’s Fall In Love features 12 love-themed standards, produced and arranged by seven-time GRAMMY®-nominated composer Chris Walden (Paul McCartney, Barbra Streisand, Stevie Wonder). The album, recorded with a full orchestra at Hollywood’s EastWest Studios, showcases the sophisticated, yet ineffably warm vocal work Whitmore has become known for. Timeless songs from George Gershwin (“I’ve Got a Crush On You,” “How Long Has This Been Going On”), Cole Porter (“It’s Alright With Me,” “All Of You”), Irving Berlin (“How Deep Is The Ocean”), and more, are featured on Let’s Fall In Love, providing an elegant soundtrack of bliss. Full track listing for Let’s Fall In Love below.

“There’s something for everyone...big band arrangements, jazz waltzes, and bossa nova favorites,” notes Whitmore of the album. “These are some of my favorite love songs, and I chose them because they make me happy. I hope they make you happy, too!”

Named after the legendary Judy Garland (a friend of her grandfather, who played violin in the MGM Studio Orchestra), Whitmore became infatuated with music and theater as a little girl and throughout her life has remained involved in the arts, from both the creative and philanthropic sectors. From singing in a Mamas & Papas-inspired band formed by Capitol Records, co-founding a cabaret group, producing independent theater, authoring award-winning books, building a private practice as a psychologist, and piloting jets, Whitmore has always been motivated to challenge herself and continue to grow. But her lifelong love of music is what consistently drives her.

In 2014, she built a bustling career as a solo performer and teamed up with producer John Sawoski and GRAMMY®-winning composer Michael Patterson to make her 2020 debut album, Can’t We Be Friends. The Southern California-based modern-day Renaissance woman has since released her critically acclaimed jazz album, Isn't It Romantic, featuring award-winning pianist/conductor Tamir Hendelman (2022), and her third record, Come Fly With Me (2024), amassing millions of streams as she continues to highlight one of her greatest passions: the legacy of the Great American Songbook.

Photo credit: Amy Cantrell

