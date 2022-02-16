Judi Beecher Releases New Single And Music Video 'Paris Ooh La La' 

Judi Beecher, singer-songwriter releases her debut single "Paris Ooh La La" on all major music platforms with the accompanying music video Valentine.

Beecher joined forces with local French musicians Laurant La Rocca who arranged and produced "Paris Ooh La La" and Ludovic Gaudez of the band "Daipivo". Beecher wrote the song in the styles of Edith Piaf, Blossom Dearie and the Moulin Rouge, with lyrics both in French and English.

Filmed all over Paris, "Paris Ooh La La" transports the listener to the golden days of France, through one woman's joyful love affair with the city of lights. "I've been infatuated with Paris since I was nineteen years old." said Beecher ""Paris Ooh La La" embodies the crazy passion we Americans have for Paris". Infused with playfulness and delight, the music video captures the romantic frivolity of an American in Paris. It evokes a desire to travel and spend time in the magical city.

The song came to Beecher in a dream. A first time song-writer, she curiously wrote ten songs in one night. One week later, the trio performed her music in concert at a small theater in Aix en Provence. Beecher recalls, "I had been searching for the right sound and singer for a short film, "Only in Paris," I was producing and in that moment realized I was the one I was looking for! It had me at Ooh La La" she laughs. Beecher ended up composing all of the music for the multi-award winning film for which she won Best Actress.

"Paris Ooh La La" stands on its own and epitomizes the single's core theme of love- for a place, of others, and ultimately of yourself. With her enthusiasm, energy and vitality, Beecher beautifully expresses her heart's desire with this captivating song. "I want to send love and positivity to everyone who's going to listen to it." Beecher adds, I love to inspire others to create their own happiness."

Judi is also an award-winning actress and filmmaker. Judi is currently starring in the award-winning comedy film, "Tango Shalom", from the makers of "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" available now on Amazon Prime. In France her career as an actress/performer also includes her work in the films "Taken 3" starring Liam Neeson and Dany Boon's "La Ch'tite Famille" as well as a series regular in the mini-series "La Garçonne" for France 2.

A native New Yorker she has had a long and romantic relationship with Paris. In France, Judi studied at the Sorbonne and the Alliance Française, interned at Credit Lyonnais, was a print model, singer, actress and filmmaker, and busked her way around the south of France, singing next to the Gipsy Kings in Avignon. Also in France, Judi did the voice and motion capture of Madison Paige in the acclaimed video game "Heavy Rain" for which she was recognized as one of the "Twenty-Five Best Voice Over Performances Of All Times" by Complex Magazine.