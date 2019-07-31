Judah Holiday Releases ALL THAT I'VE GOT TONIGHT Video

Miami-based pop singer/songwriter Judah Holiday releases the music video for his newest song "All That I've Got Tonight" today - watch the video below. Directed by Scott Hansen, the vibrant, fun, and infectious music video exemplifies Judah's pure definition of joy with hypnotic beats and melodies. The video features viral dance sensation Mike Alancourt, commonly known as the "Bearded Guy" from Post Malone's "Wow" music video. The 43-year-old dancer has caught attention by millions around the world, landing him an appearance on The Ellen Show, which received a whopping 3 million views.

Watch "All That I Got Tonight" Music Video:

Judah's new video follows prior release "Good Life," which features Kevin Rudolf, who has recorded tracks with Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Flo Rida and more. He has also recently started a "Got You Covered" series on Instagram covering the latest New Music Friday releases!

About Judah Holiday:

Born and raised in New York City, Judah Holiday was inspired to write his first song, combining an original poem and melody. Throughout his early 20's he became a regular in the Lower East Side music scene, playing regularly at the legendary CBGB Gallery, Crash Mansion, 169 Bar and Recoup Lounge. Now, based in Miami, Holiday taught himself how to record and produce his own music, working daily to perfect his craft. He is inspired by music icons like James Taylor and Neil Young, as well as by more contemporary artists such as Gavin DeGraw, Coldplay, and Matt Kearney. The official video for his new song "All That I Got Tonight" is out now.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You