Joywave Collaborates With Marvel Comics For New Song, On Tour With Bastille

Joywave have unveiled another remarkable new single. "Obsession" is available now via Cultco Music/Hollywood Records for streaming and download below.

Produced at Joywave's own studio in Rochester, NY by Joywave founder Daniel Armbruster, arranged by Armbruster and his fellow band members Joseph Morinelli, Paul Brenner, and Benjamin Bailey, and then mixed by Dan Grech-Marguerat (The Killers, Liam Gallagher, Lana Del Rey), "Obsession" virtually encapsulates the genre-busting history of Joywave into one glorious track, melding irresistible electronic pop with typically sharp social commentary to fashion what Armbruster calls "a Cliff's Notes version of where the band has been and where they intend to venture next."

"I'm sure I'm not the only person who does this," Armbruster says in an exclusive Audio Commentary (streaming HERE), "but I have a tendency to latch onto work, or art, or any number of things, to keep other, scarier thoughts in check. As long as I'm focused and feel a sense of purpose, I'm ok. I've always had this fear that if I stop and look behind me I'll say 'Wow, I've come really far' or 'Wow, I'm really high up right now' and fall. I meant that figuratively of course, unless I'm in a glass elevator. I hate glass elevators."

STREAM / DOWNLOAD "OBSESSION" and WATCH "OBSESSION" VISUALIZER:

Long known for their playfully subversive multi-discipline creativity, Joywave is collaborating with Marvel Comics to celebrate "Obsession" with an exclusive single-page comic starring none other than The Avengers, including Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Thor, and self-proclaimed Joywave fan Captain America. The comic - written by James Asmus (X-Men) with art by J.L. Giles (Black Panther: Soul of a Machine) - will be featured in over 90 different Marvel publications throughout the month of August. As if all that weren't excitement enough, the comic sees Joywave themselves featured on original poster art created exclusively for the band by Runaways artist Michael Ryan; an exclusive "Obsession" visualizer incorporating the imagery is streaming now via MarvelMusicVEVO, the official YouTube channel of Marvel Music, HERE. Lastly, Joywave's Daniel Armbruster and Paul Brenner will mark the momentous event as featured guests on an upcoming installment of the official This Week In Marvel podcast, available via Android and Apple Podcasts HERE.

"Obsession" follows the recent release of the extraordinary and chill-inducing song "Like A Kennedy," available now via Cultco Music/Hollywood Records for streaming and download HERE. The track is joined by a powerfully resonant companion video, streaming now via the band's official YouTube channelHERE.

"Obsession" and "Like A Kennedy" each offer an unmistakable display of Joywave's evolution from the basement to the big stage, fearlessly assimilating genres, motifs, and big ideas into its own one-of-a-kind identity. Additional new tracks and companion visuals will be unveiled throughout the year, followed in 2020 by the eagerly awaited release of their as-yet-untitled third full-length LP.

On the touring front, Joywave has just been announced as special guests on Bastille's upcoming "Doom Days Tour, Part 1." The dates get underway September 16 at Philadelphia, PA's The Met and then continue into late October. For complete details and ticket availability, please seehttps://joywavemusic.com.

Widely hailed for their inventive, high-energy live performances, Joywave has spent their summer building anticipation for the upcoming album with a series of intimate live performances in the band's hometown of Rochester, NY, Los Angeles, and Brooklyn. "The Possession Sessions" concludes with an exclusive headline show at London's The Lexington on November 20. Joywave has also lit up a number of top summer festivals and radio events in recent months, continuing this weekend with a much-anticipated set at Redmond, WA's 107.7 The End Presents Summer Camp (August 10) and headline show at St. Louis, MO's Ballpark Village (August 16). Additional dates will be announced soon.

Furthermore, Joywave has united with OSXR to present "Obsession Radio," utilizing groundbreaking AR (Augmented Reality) to construct an immersive social platform experience promoting simple human interaction and an environment of creativity - and absurdity - for both individuals and groups. Curated by Armbruster, "Obsession Radio" will present three unique original broadcasts, including "NPR Classical" "93.3 The Hog," and "Conspiracy Theory Radio," exclusively via Facebook's Spark AR. For more details, please see TK.

JOYWAVE

ON TOUR 2019

AUGUST

10 - Redmond, WA - 107.7 The End Presents Summer Camp *

16 - St. Louis, MO - Ballpark Village

SEPTEMBER

16 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met #

17 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion #

18 - Montreal, QC - Place Bell #

20 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage #

21 - Washington, DC - The Anthem #

22 - Pittsburgh, PA, - Stage AE #

24 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden #

27 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Casino #

28 - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union LIVE! #

29 - Columbus, OH - Express Live! #

OCTOBER

1 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre #

2 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre #

4 - Denver, CO - The MIssion Ballroom #

5 - Magna, UT - Salt Air Pavilion #

7 - Portland, OR - Theatre of the Clouds #

8 - Vancouver, BC - Thunderbird Sports Centre #

9 - Seattle, WA - WaMu Theater #

11 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley #

12 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre #

13 - San Diego, CA - Open Air Theatre #

15 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theater #

17 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom #

18 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall #

19 - Austin, TX - Austin 360 Amphitheater #

21 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC Concert Hall #

22 - Nashville, TN - Municipal Auditorium #

23 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy #

25 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater #

26 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place Amphitheater #

27 - Miami, FL - Bayfront Park Amphitheatre #

NOVEMBER

20 - London, UK - The Lexington **

* FESTIVAL PERFORMANCE

# w/BASTILLE

** "THE POSSESSION SESSIONS"





