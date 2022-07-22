Joyhauser Return To Terminal M With 3-Track 'Crawler' EP

Joyhauser have been a stand-out act in the years subsequent to their 2017 inception, leading the resurgence of timeless Belgian techno and breeding it with contemporary sensibilities.

With countless hit records to their name, the illustrious duo now make their welcomed return to their staple techno home, Terminal M, to deliver their brand new 3-tracker, the "Crawler" EP. Out now across all streaming platforms, the peak-time worthy opus marks another seminal addition to their back-catalogue.

Title track 'Crawler' kicks off the EP with a cerebral, commanding ambiance. Quickly introducing a pounding bass and relentless glitch-like sound effects, the searing offering brings forth a raw intensity like no other. With rhythmic, high-energy acid techno sensibilities, the cut showcases a fusion of warped instrumentation and brooding synths that deliver a transmissible fire into listeners' eardrums.

Up next is 'Love Servant,' immediately pulsating with hard-hitting, thumping kicks. The percussion is brutally violent, transcending into an unyielding, frenetic rhythm. Heavy elements are paired alongside delicate affections and light sounds, creating the perfect soundscape to deliver an adrenaline rush and keep the dance floor in a groove.

Rounding out the 3-tracker, 'Polymoon' takes the reins with an oscillating atmosphere, serving psychedelic, twisted synths at the forefront. Kicking into high gear, reverberating drums follow, establishing the flow to be felt ahead. Pulsating elements float around the track, giving the hammering rhythm a spacey atmosphere. Forming the perfect dichotomy between palpitating instrumentation and metallic echos, the closing cut channels a cathartic ending to Joyhauser's latest monumental offering.

Joyhauser are one of the most exciting, incendiary acts in today's techno scene. Since their emergence in 2017, the notorious duo have smashed dance floors across the world, picking up a huge following and gaining support from many of the scene's most influential figureheads, including Amelie Lens, Pan-Pot and Adam Beyer.

The culmination of a friendship formed in 2004, Joyhauser represents the combined talent of Joris Cielen and Stijn Vanspauwen. Preferring to take their time, the duo cultivated and nurtured their productions over many years before presenting it to the public. The hard work and patience paid off when the 2018-released 'Galaxy Phase' sent Joyhauser into the stratosphere, with its melodic yet potent sound captivating techno lovers across the globe.

Parallel to making music they have built a strong reputation as a DJ duo with standout peak-time performances across the world commanding the big stage at many of Europe's best-known clubs and festivals.

Years of experience on the decks and the dance floor permeate into their productions, meaning every track gives ravers an energy-fuelled, emotive encounter; their discography includes a series of killer releases on Terminal M, Filth on Acid, Drumcode and Second State. Part of Belgium's new generation of exceptional techno talents, Joyhauser are a potent partnership with the drive, determination and experience to deliver each and every time.

