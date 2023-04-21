Joy Oladokun Releases New Song 'Taking Things For Granted'

Acclaimed singer, songwriter and musician Joy Oladokun's new song, "Taking Things For Granted," is debuting today.

Of the song, Oladokun shares, "I wrote taking things for granted about the way the things we've been through shape the way we grow up to see the world. Producing this song was one of my favorite moments of making this record because it was equal parts honest and experimental."

"Taking Things For Granted" is the latest song unveiled from Oladokun's highly anticipated new album, Proof of Life, which will be released next Friday, April 28, via Amigo Records/Verve Forecast/Republic Records (pre-order here).

Already receiving critical attention, Oladokun recently spoke with The New York Times, who praises, "the singer-songwriter with Springsteen aspirations wants to make music for everyone. Her new album, Proof of Life, pushes her one step closer," and continues, "her songs are conversational and confessional, and her hooky but profound melodies turn her lyrics into mantras."

In celebration of the new music, Oladokun will embark on her extensive "Living Proof" headline tour this fall including shows at New York's Irving Plaza, Denver's Summit Music Hall, St. Louis' Delmar Hall, Asheville's The Orange Peel, Charlotte's The Underground, Washington DC's The Howard, Philadelphia's Union Transfer and Boston's Roadrunner among many others. Oladokun will also join Noah Kahan on his sold-out tour this summer. See below for complete tour itinerary.

Tickets for the headline shows will be available for pre-sale starting Tuesday, April 25 at 10:00am local time with general on-sale following Friday, April 28 at 10:00am local time. Oladokun has also partnered with PLUS1, so that $1 per ticket sold will go towards supporting gun violence prevention initiatives. Pre-sale sign up and ticket details can be found at www.joyoladokun.com/tour.

With production by Oladokun, Mike Elizondo, Ian Fitchuk, Dan Wilson and Alysa Vanderhym, Proof of Life captures the human experience with a profound simplicity. Across these thirteen tracks, Oladokun celebrates the little details and simple pleasures of being alive, while also giving voice to some of life's most complex experiences in a way only she can. Ahead of the release, Oladokun has unveiled four album tracks-"We're All Gonna Die" feat. Noah Kahan, "Changes," "Keeping The Light On" and the instant-classic duet, "Sweet Symphony" feat. Chris Stapleton-while the record also features collaborations with Manchester Orchestra, Mt. Joy and Maxo Kream. A special deluxe edition of the album will also be available on CD and vinyl April 28 featuring three additional tracks: "Purple Haze," "Spotlight" and "Flowers."

"This album is evidence of how I live," Oladokun shares. "I hope these are helpful anthems. I started making music because I wasn't hearing from the 'everyday human being' on the radio. I hope this resonates with anybody who feels normal and needs a little musical boost to get through the day. I'm average. I do this job because I love what I do. I put so much care, craft, and intention into it. I'm making music to live to."

Further adding to her breakout career, Oladokun's song, "i see america," was selected as a finalist for the Recording Academy's new Special Merit Award, Best Song for Social Change, an accolade honoring music that addresses currentsocial issues while inspiring positive global impact.

Additionally, Oladokun is featured as part of GAP's new campaign for their limited-edition line, GAP x The Brooklyn Circus, created in partnership with Brooklyn Circus founder and creative director, Ouigi Theodore, to celebrate the spirit of individuality and culture.

Proof of Life adds to a series of breakout years for Oladokun, a proud queer Black person and daughter of Nigerian immigrants. Her breakthrough major label debut, in defense of my own happiness, landed on numerous "Best of 2021" lists including at Billboard, Variety, American Songwriter, The Tennessean, Nashville Scene, The Bitter Southerner and NPR Music, who praised, "She has a remarkable ability to distill how forces at work in the world...she can make even social and political protest feel like an intimate, warmly human act."

Moreover, Oladokun recently performed at the White House as part of the Respect for Marriage Act signing ceremony and has also performed on "CBS Saturday Morning," "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," "TODAY," PBS' "Austin City Limits and NPR Music's "Tiny Desk (Home) Concert" series.

Oladokun's music has also been included in Loudmouth, the recent Al Sharpton documentary, CBS' "CSI: Vegas," NBC's "This Is Us," ABC's "Grey's Anatomy," ABC's "Station 19," NBC's "America's Got Talent" and HBO's "And Just Like That" among many others.

Widely respected by her peers, Oladokun has collaborated with artists such as Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, Jason Isbell, Lucie Silvas and Noah Kahan and has joined Morris, Isbell, My Morning Jacket, Pink Sweat$, Leon Bridges and Manchester Orchestra on the road. She's also performed at several major festivals including Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Hangout, Ohana Festival and Newport Folk Festival.

JOY OLADOKUN CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale next Friday, April 28 at 10:00am local time

April 24-Brighton, UK-Brighton Dome Concert Hall* (SOLD OUT)

April 25-Bristol, UK-O2 Academy Bristol* (SOLD OUT)

April 26-London, UK-Eventim Apollo* (SOLD OUT)

April 27-London, UK-St. Pancras Old Church (SOLD OUT)

May 12-Nashville, TN-Brooklyn Bowl†

May 26-Lewiston, NY-Artpark‡ (SOLD OUT)

May 27-Boston, MA-Boston Calling

May 30-Albany, NY-Palace Theatre‡ (SOLD OUT)

June 1-Montreal, QC-MTELUS‡ (SOLD OUT)

June 2-Montreal, QC-MTELUS‡ (SOLD OUT)

June 7-New York, NY-Radio City Music Hall‡ (SOLD OUT)

June 9-Columbia, MD-Merriweather Post Pavilion‡ (SOLD OUT)

June 10-Philadelphia, PA-Mann Center for the Performing Arts‡ (SOLD OUT)

June 11-Charlottesville, VA-Ting Pavilion‡ (SOLD OUT)

June 13-Charlotte, NC-Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre‡ (SOLD OUT)

June 14-Raleigh, NC-Red Hat Amphitheater‡ (SOLD OUT)

June 20-Asheville, NC-Rabbit Rabbit‡ (SOLD OUT)

June 22-Cleveland, OH-Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica‡ (SOLD OUT)

June 23-Cincinnati, OH- Cincinnati, OH-ICON Music Festival Stage‡ (SOLD OUT)

July 11-Montreux, Switzerland-Montreux Jazz Festival

July 29-Burlington, VT-Waterfront Park‡ (SOLD OUT)

July 30-Burlington, VT-Waterfront Park‡ (SOLD OUT)

August 3-6-Chicago, IL-Lollapalooza

August 4-St. Paul, MN-Palace Theatre+

August 5-St. Charles, IA-Hinterland Music Festival

August 8-Phoenix, AZ-Arizona Financial Theatre‡ (SOLD OUT)

August 9-San Diego, CA-Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre‡ (SOLD OUT)

August 11-Los Angeles, CA-Greek Theatre‡ (SOLD OUT)

August 12-13-San Francisco, CA-Outside Lands Festival

August 15-Redmond, WA-Marymoor Park‡ (SOLD OUT)

August 16-Vancouver, BC-UBC Thunderbird Arena‡ (SOLD OUT)

August 18-Spokane, WA-Pavilion at Riverfront‡ (SOLD OUT)

August 19-Bend, OR-Hayden Homes Amphitheater‡ (SOLD OUT)

September 10-Denver, CO-Summit Music Hall^

September 12-Kansas City, MO-The Truman^

September 13-St. Louis, MO-Delmar Hall^

September 15-Louisville, KY-Bourbon & Beyond Festival

September 19-Asheville, NC-The Orange Peel^

September 20-Carrboro, NC-Cat's Cradle^

September 22-Charlotte, NC-The Underground^

September 23-Charlottesville, VA-Jefferson Theater^

September 24-Washington, DC -The Howard^

September 26-Columbus, OH-Newport Music Hall#

September 27-Detroit, MI-El Club#

September 28-Toronto, ON-The Phoenix#

September 30-Bridgeport, CT-Sound On Sound Music Festival

October 1-Philadelphia, PA-Union Transfer#

October 2-New York, NY-Irving Plaza#

October 4-Boston, MA-Roadrunner#

October 5-Portland, ME-State Theatre#

*supporting The Teskey Brothers

†with special guests FANCY and Mon Rovîa

‡supporting Noah Kahan

+co-headline with The Teskey Brothers

^with special guest Becca Mancari

#with special guest Jensen McRae

Photo credit: Brian Higbee