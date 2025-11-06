Journey Unveils 2026 'Final Frontier' Farewell Tour Across North America

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After more than five decades of performances and chart-topping hits, the rock band JOURNEY is saying goodbye to audiences with their Final Frontier Tour spanning cities across North America.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will be touring an all-new stage production across North America with their catalog of hits, including "Don't Stop Believin”, "Any Way You Want It", "Faithfully", "Lights" and more in a celebration of legacy, love and the fans who made it all possible. All dates will be A Special Evening With.

Presented by AEG Presents, Journey’s final tour launches February 28, 2026 at Giant Center in Hershey, PA and will span 60 cities across North America including stops in Austin, Atlantic City, Montreal, Vancouver and more before wrapping up the first leg in Laredo, TX. See all dates below.

JOURNEY features founder Neal Schon (lead guitarist), Jonathan Cain (keyboards, backing vocals), Arnel Pineda (lead vocals) Jason Derlatka (keyboards, vocals), Deen Castronovo (drums, vocals) and Todd Jensen (bass). Neal Schon is a 3x Hall of Fame inductee, having been inducted to the Oklahoma Hall of Fame, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Grammy Hall of Fame. Jon Cain is a recipient of two BMI songwriter awards and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Journey.

“This tour is our heartfelt thank you to the fans who’ve been with us every step of the way — through every song, every era, every high and low,” said Journey founder Neal Schon. “We’re pulling out all the stops with a brand-new production — the hits, the deep cuts, the energy, the spectacle. It’s a full-circle celebration of the music that’s brought us all together.”

﻿“As its founding member, I carry the Journey torch to this day, wherever I go. The sentiment and spirit of the band will always remain,” Schon added. “While this marks a farewell to one powerful chapter of the Journey we’ve shared, I want everyone to know I’m not done. Music is still burning strong inside me, and there are new creative horizons ahead. This tour is both a thank you and the beginning of what’s next.”

“It’s been an incredible ride,” added Jonathan Cain, “We’ve shared our music with millions and this tour is about gratitude, connection and one last chance to feel that magic together. We wouldn’t want it any other way.”

“I’m honored to be part of this legacy and I’m grateful for having been welcomed with such open arms,” says Arnel Pineda. “Every night on stage has been a dream come true.”

Citi is the official card of the tour and cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in the U.S. beginning Tuesday, November 11 at 10 AM Local time through the Citi Entertainment program (for complete presale details, visit here). The general public on sale is Friday, November 14 at 10 AM Local time. A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages will be available, offering premium reserved tickets, custom merchandise and much more.

2026 TOUR DATES

Feb 28 - Hershey, PA - GIANT Center

Mar 02 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

Mar 04 - Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena

Mar 05 - Trenton, NJ - CURE Insurance Arena

Mar 07 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

Mar 09 - Hamilton, ON - TD Coliseum

Mar 11 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

Mar 12 - Quebec City, QC - Vidéotron Centre

Mar 14 - Hartford, CT - PeoplesBank Arena

Mar 16 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

Mar 17 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Mar 19 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

Mar 21 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum

Mar 22 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena

Mar 25 - N. Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena

Mar 26 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

Mar 28 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

Mar 29 - Bossier City, LA - Brookshire Grocery Arena

Mar 31 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Apr 03 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

Apr 04 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena

Apr 06 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Apr 08 - Des Moines, IA - CASEY’S CENTER

Apr 09 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

Apr 12 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center

Apr 14 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena

Apr 15 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

Apr 17 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum

Apr 19 - Eugene, OR - MATTHEW KNIGHT ARENA

Apr 21 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

Apr 22 - Bakersfield, CA - Dignity Health Arena

Apr 24 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center at Fresno State

May 15 - Tampa, FL - Benchmark International Arena

May 16 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

May 18 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena

May 20 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

May 21 - Greensboro, NC - First Horizon Coliseum

May 23 - Atlantic City, NJ - Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

May 27 - State College, PA - Bryce Jordan Center

May 28 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena

May 30 - Knoxville, TN - Food City Center

May 31 - Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena

Jun 03 - Hampton, VA - Hampton Coliseum

Jun 04 - Roanoke, VA - Berglund Center Coliseum

Jun 06 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center

Jun 07 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena

Jun 10 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

Jun 11 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center

Jun 13 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center

Jun 14 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

Jun 17 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center

Jun 18 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Jun 20 - Champaign, IL - State Farm Center

Jun 21 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center

Jun 24 - Moline, IL - Vibrant Arena at the MARK

Jun 25 - Springfield, MO - Great Southern Bank Arena

Jun 27 - Tupelo, MS - Cadence Bank Arena

Jun 28 - Lafayette, LA - CAJUNDOME

Jul 01 - Corpus Christi, TX - Hilliard Center

Jul 02 - Laredo, TX - Sames Auto Arena

ABOUT JOURNEY

Since the group's formation in 1973, JOURNEY has earned 19 top 40 singles, 25 gold and platinum albums, and has sold over 100 million albums globally. Their "Greatest Hits" album is certified 15 times-platinum, making JOURNEY one of the few bands to ever have been diamond-certified, and their song "Don't Stop Believin'" has been streamed over one billion times alone.

JOURNEY was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2017, and 2co-headlining tour with DEF LEPPARD was the band's most successful tour to date, landing them in the Top 10 year-end touring chart with more than 1 million tickets sold, and earning them the prestigious Billboard "Legends Of Live" touring award. March 2019 saw the release of "Escape & Frontiers Live In Japan", a live DVD/CD set from their concert at the Budokan in Tokyo featuring the band's first-ever performances of the albums "Escape" and "Frontiers" in their entirety.

JOURNEY has also received a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame and was inducted into the Hollywood Bowl Hall Of Fame. Additionally, the band is the subject of the award-winning documentary "Don't Stop Believin': Everyman's Journey" about the band's resurgence upon adding Arnel Pineda as lead singer after JOURNEY Founder, Neal Schon discovered the Philippines native on YouTube.

Photo Credit: Brian Ach