Journey Unveils 2026 'Final Frontier' Farewell Tour Across North America

After more than five decades of performances and chart-topping hits, the rock band JOURNEY is saying goodbye to audiences with their Final Frontier Tour spanning cities across North America.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will be touring an all-new stage production across North America with their catalog of hits, including "Don't Stop Believin”, "Any Way You Want It", "Faithfully", "Lights" and more in a celebration of legacy, love and the fans who made it all possible. All dates will be A Special Evening With.
Presented by AEG Presents, Journey’s final tour launches February 28, 2026 at Giant Center in Hershey, PA and will span 60 cities across North America including stops in Austin, Atlantic City, Montreal, Vancouver and more before wrapping up the first leg in Laredo, TX. See all dates below.
JOURNEY features founder Neal Schon (lead guitarist), Jonathan Cain (keyboards, backing vocals), Arnel Pineda (lead vocals) Jason Derlatka (keyboards, vocals), Deen Castronovo (drums, vocals) and Todd Jensen (bass). Neal Schon is a 3x Hall of Fame inductee, having been inducted to the Oklahoma Hall of Fame, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Grammy Hall of Fame. Jon Cain is a recipient of two BMI songwriter awards and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Journey.
“This tour is our heartfelt thank you to the fans who’ve been with us every step of the way — through every song, every era, every high and low,” said Journey founder Neal Schon. “We’re pulling out all the stops with a brand-new production — the hits, the deep cuts, the energy, the spectacle. It’s a full-circle celebration of the music that’s brought us all together.”
“As its founding member, I carry the Journey torch to this day, wherever I go. The sentiment and spirit of the band will always remain,” Schon added. “While this marks a farewell to one powerful chapter of the Journey we’ve shared, I want everyone to know I’m not done. Music is still burning strong inside me, and there are new creative horizons ahead. This tour is both a thank you and the beginning of what’s next.”
“It’s been an incredible ride,” added Jonathan Cain, “We’ve shared our music with millions and this tour is about gratitude, connection and one last chance to feel that magic together. We wouldn’t want it any other way.”
“I’m honored to be part of this legacy and I’m grateful for having been welcomed with such open arms,” says Arnel Pineda. “Every night on stage has been a dream come true.”
Citi is the official card of the tour and cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in the U.S. beginning Tuesday, November 11 at 10 AM Local time through the Citi Entertainment program (for complete presale details, visit here). The general public on sale is Friday, November 14 at 10 AM Local time. A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages will be available, offering premium reserved tickets, custom merchandise and much more.
Feb 28 - Hershey, PA - GIANT Center
Mar 02 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
Mar 04 - Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena
Mar 05 - Trenton, NJ - CURE Insurance Arena
Mar 07 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre
Mar 09 - Hamilton, ON - TD Coliseum
Mar 11 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
Mar 12 - Quebec City, QC - Vidéotron Centre
Mar 14 - Hartford, CT - PeoplesBank Arena
Mar 16 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
Mar 17 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Mar 19 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
Mar 21 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum
Mar 22 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena
Mar 25 - N. Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena
Mar 26 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
Mar 28 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
Mar 29 - Bossier City, LA - Brookshire Grocery Arena
Mar 31 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
Apr 03 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center
Apr 04 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena
Apr 06 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Apr 08 - Des Moines, IA - CASEY’S CENTER
Apr 09 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena
Apr 12 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center
Apr 14 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena
Apr 15 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
Apr 17 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum
Apr 19 - Eugene, OR - MATTHEW KNIGHT ARENA
Apr 21 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
Apr 22 - Bakersfield, CA - Dignity Health Arena
Apr 24 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center at Fresno State
May 15 - Tampa, FL - Benchmark International Arena
May 16 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
May 18 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena
May 20 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
May 21 - Greensboro, NC - First Horizon Coliseum
May 23 - Atlantic City, NJ - Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
May 27 - State College, PA - Bryce Jordan Center
May 28 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena
May 30 - Knoxville, TN - Food City Center
May 31 - Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena
Jun 03 - Hampton, VA - Hampton Coliseum
Jun 04 - Roanoke, VA - Berglund Center Coliseum
Jun 06 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center
Jun 07 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena
Jun 10 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
Jun 11 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center
Jun 13 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center
Jun 14 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
Jun 17 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center
Jun 18 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
Jun 20 - Champaign, IL - State Farm Center
Jun 21 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center
Jun 24 - Moline, IL - Vibrant Arena at the MARK
Jun 25 - Springfield, MO - Great Southern Bank Arena
Jun 27 - Tupelo, MS - Cadence Bank Arena
Jun 28 - Lafayette, LA - CAJUNDOME
Jul 01 - Corpus Christi, TX - Hilliard Center
Jul 02 - Laredo, TX - Sames Auto Arena
Since the group's formation in 1973, JOURNEY has earned 19 top 40 singles, 25 gold and platinum albums, and has sold over 100 million albums globally. Their "Greatest Hits" album is certified 15 times-platinum, making JOURNEY one of the few bands to ever have been diamond-certified, and their song "Don't Stop Believin'" has been streamed over one billion times alone.
JOURNEY was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2017, and 2co-headlining tour with DEF LEPPARD was the band's most successful tour to date, landing them in the Top 10 year-end touring chart with more than 1 million tickets sold, and earning them the prestigious Billboard "Legends Of Live" touring award. March 2019 saw the release of "Escape & Frontiers Live In Japan", a live DVD/CD set from their concert at the Budokan in Tokyo featuring the band's first-ever performances of the albums "Escape" and "Frontiers" in their entirety.
JOURNEY has also received a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame and was inducted into the Hollywood Bowl Hall Of Fame. Additionally, the band is the subject of the award-winning documentary "Don't Stop Believin': Everyman's Journey" about the band's resurgence upon adding Arnel Pineda as lead singer after JOURNEY Founder, Neal Schon discovered the Philippines native on YouTube.
Photo Credit: Brian Ach
