Journey Announces 2020 North American Tour With The Pretenders
JOURNEY - Neal Schon (founding member and lead guitarist), Ross Valory (co-founding member and bassist), longtime members Jonathan Cain (keyboardist) & Steve Smith (drummer), and Arnel Pineda (lead singer) - have set an extensive North American tour in 2020 with the PRETENDERS that will feature all new production and hits from start to finish. The 60+ date tour, produced by Live Nation, begins Friday, May 15, through Saturday, September 12, and tickets go on sale Friday, November 8, at 10 AM. All times are local. A full listing of tour dates can be found below.
Fans can expect to hear iconic Journey classics such as "Lights," "Faithfully," "Any Way You Want It," "Open Arms," "Wheel In The Sky," "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)," and the seminal "Don't Stop Believin'," which is the top-selling digital catalog track in history, as well as Pretenders' hits such as "I'll Stand By You," "Back On The Chain Gang," "Brass In Pocket," "Don't Get Me Wrong," "2000 Miles," "My City Was Gone," "Middle of the Road," and many more.
American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets for select shows before the general public beginning Monday, November 4, at 10 AM through Thursday, November 7, at 10 PM. Citi and other local presales will start on November 5, at 10 AM.
A limited number of LaneOne Premium Packages will also be available, including amazing seats, transportation, preferred entrance and more. Check HERE for LaneOne details.
Pretenders cross the bridge between punk, new wave and pop music like no other band, with genre-defining songs like "I'll Stand By You," "Back On The Chain Gang" and "Don't Get Me Wrong." The band has sold over 25 million albums and founder & leader Chrissie Hynde is one of contemporary music's greatest songwriters. Chrissie's 2015 memoir Reckless: My Life As a Pretender, was hailed by the New York Times upon its release as "honest and distinctive... a love letter to rock and roll." After delivering 2016's unflinchingly head-strong Alone album (produced by the Black Keys' Dan Auerbach), the Pretenders continue to tour worldwide.
JOURNEY is one of the most popular American rock bands of all time, creating some of the best-known songs in modern music. Since the group's formation in 1973, the band has earned 19 top 40 singles and 25 Gold and Platinum albums and has sold nearly 100 million albums globally. Their Greatest Hits album is certified 15 times-Platinum, bringing Journey into the elite club of Diamond-certified award holders. The band continues to tour and record into the 21st century, performing concerts for millions of fans worldwide, and received the prestigious Billboard "Legends of Live" touring award. 2018's massive co-headlining tour with Def Leppard was the band's most successful tour to date, landing them in the Top 10 year-end touring chart with more than 1 million tickets sold. In 2017, Journey was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In March 2019, Journey released a live DVD/CD set from their concert at the Budokan in Tokyo, featuring the first-ever performances of the band's "Escape" and "Frontiers" albums in their entireties. Journey received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, was inducted into the Hollywood Bowl Hall of Fame, and is the subject of the award-winning documentary, "Don't Stop Believin': Everyman's Journey."
JOURNEY with PRETENDERS 2020 Tour Dates:
Fri, May 15 Ridgefield, WA Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Sat, May 16 George, WA Gorge Amphitheatre
Mon, May 18 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
Wed, May 20 Boise, ID ExtraMile Arena
Thu, May 21 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre
Sat, May 23 Los Angeles, CA The Forum
Sun, May 24 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tue, May 26 Anaheim, CA Honda Center
Wed, May 27 Concord, CA Concord Pavilion
Fri, May 29 Wheatland, CA Toyota Amphitheatre
Sat, May 30 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
Mon, June 1 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Tue, June 2 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater
Thu, June 4 Denver, CO Pepsi Center
Sat, June 6 East Troy, WI Alpine Valley Music Theatre
Sun, June 7 St. Paul, M NXcel Energy Center
Tue, June 9 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Wed, June 10 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena
Fri, June 19 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena
Sat, June 20 Durant, OK Choctaw Grand Theater*
Mon, June 22 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP
Wed, June 24 Memphis, TN FedExForum
Fri, June 26 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO
Sat, June 27 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Mon, June 29 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
Tue, June 30 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center
Thu, July 2 Moline, IL TaxSlayer Center
Fri, July 3 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL
Sun, July 5 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre
Wed, July 8 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
Fri, July 10 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
Sat, July 11 Burgettstown, PA KeyBank Pavilion
Mon, July 13 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
Tue, July 14 Quebec City, PQ Videotron Center
Fri, July 17 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre
Sat, July 18 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater
Wed, July 29 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center
Thu, July 30 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sat, August 1 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Sun, August 2 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
Tue, August 4 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
Wed, August 5 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion
Fri, August 7 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Sat, August 8 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
Mon, August 10 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Wed, August 12 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Thu, August 13 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Fri, August 21 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
Sat, August 22 West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds
Mon, August 24 Jacksonville, FL VyStar Veterans Arena
Wed, August 26 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf
Thu, August 27 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center*
Sat, August 29 Bossier City, LA CenturyLink Center
Sun, August 30 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion
Wed, September 2 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center
Thu, September 3 Corpus Christi, TX American Bank Center Arena
Sat, September 5 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Wed, September 9 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena
Fri, September 11 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium
Sat, September 12 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
*Not promoted by Live Nation