Journey Announces 2020 North American Tour With The Pretenders

JOURNEY - Neal Schon (founding member and lead guitarist), Ross Valory (co-founding member and bassist), longtime members Jonathan Cain (keyboardist) & Steve Smith (drummer), and Arnel Pineda (lead singer) - have set an extensive North American tour in 2020 with the PRETENDERS that will feature all new production and hits from start to finish. The 60+ date tour, produced by Live Nation, begins Friday, May 15, through Saturday, September 12, and tickets go on sale Friday, November 8, at 10 AM. All times are local. A full listing of tour dates can be found below.

Fans can expect to hear iconic Journey classics such as "Lights," "Faithfully," "Any Way You Want It," "Open Arms," "Wheel In The Sky," "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)," and the seminal "Don't Stop Believin'," which is the top-selling digital catalog track in history, as well as Pretenders' hits such as "I'll Stand By You," "Back On The Chain Gang," "Brass In Pocket," "Don't Get Me Wrong," "2000 Miles," "My City Was Gone," "Middle of the Road," and many more.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets for select shows before the general public beginning Monday, November 4, at 10 AM through Thursday, November 7, at 10 PM. Citi and other local presales will start on November 5, at 10 AM.

A limited number of LaneOne Premium Packages will also be available, including amazing seats, transportation, preferred entrance and more. Check HERE for LaneOne details.

Pretenders cross the bridge between punk, new wave and pop music like no other band, with genre-defining songs like "I'll Stand By You," "Back On The Chain Gang" and "Don't Get Me Wrong." The band has sold over 25 million albums and founder & leader Chrissie Hynde is one of contemporary music's greatest songwriters. Chrissie's 2015 memoir Reckless: My Life As a Pretender, was hailed by the New York Times upon its release as "honest and distinctive... a love letter to rock and roll." After delivering 2016's unflinchingly head-strong Alone album (produced by the Black Keys' Dan Auerbach), the Pretenders continue to tour worldwide.

JOURNEY is one of the most popular American rock bands of all time, creating some of the best-known songs in modern music. Since the group's formation in 1973, the band has earned 19 top 40 singles and 25 Gold and Platinum albums and has sold nearly 100 million albums globally. Their Greatest Hits album is certified 15 times-Platinum, bringing Journey into the elite club of Diamond-certified award holders. The band continues to tour and record into the 21st century, performing concerts for millions of fans worldwide, and received the prestigious Billboard "Legends of Live" touring award. 2018's massive co-headlining tour with Def Leppard was the band's most successful tour to date, landing them in the Top 10 year-end touring chart with more than 1 million tickets sold. In 2017, Journey was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In March 2019, Journey released a live DVD/CD set from their concert at the Budokan in Tokyo, featuring the first-ever performances of the band's "Escape" and "Frontiers" albums in their entireties. Journey received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, was inducted into the Hollywood Bowl Hall of Fame, and is the subject of the award-winning documentary, "Don't Stop Believin': Everyman's Journey."

JOURNEY with PRETENDERS 2020 Tour Dates:

Fri, May 15 Ridgefield, WA Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Sat, May 16 George, WA Gorge Amphitheatre

Mon, May 18 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

Wed, May 20 Boise, ID ExtraMile Arena

Thu, May 21 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

Sat, May 23 Los Angeles, CA The Forum

Sun, May 24 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue, May 26 Anaheim, CA Honda Center

Wed, May 27 Concord, CA Concord Pavilion

Fri, May 29 Wheatland, CA Toyota Amphitheatre

Sat, May 30 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

Mon, June 1 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Tue, June 2 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater

Thu, June 4 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

Sat, June 6 East Troy, WI Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Sun, June 7 St. Paul, M NXcel Energy Center

Tue, June 9 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Wed, June 10 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena

Fri, June 19 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena

Sat, June 20 Durant, OK Choctaw Grand Theater*

Mon, June 22 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP

Wed, June 24 Memphis, TN FedExForum

Fri, June 26 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO

Sat, June 27 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Mon, June 29 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

Tue, June 30 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

Thu, July 2 Moline, IL TaxSlayer Center

Fri, July 3 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL

Sun, July 5 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre

Wed, July 8 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

Fri, July 10 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

Sat, July 11 Burgettstown, PA KeyBank Pavilion

Mon, July 13 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

Tue, July 14 Quebec City, PQ Videotron Center

Fri, July 17 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre

Sat, July 18 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater

Wed, July 29 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

Thu, July 30 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sat, August 1 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sun, August 2 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

Tue, August 4 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

Wed, August 5 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion

Fri, August 7 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sat, August 8 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

Mon, August 10 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Wed, August 12 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Thu, August 13 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

Fri, August 21 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

Sat, August 22 West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds

Mon, August 24 Jacksonville, FL VyStar Veterans Arena

Wed, August 26 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf

Thu, August 27 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center*

Sat, August 29 Bossier City, LA CenturyLink Center

Sun, August 30 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

Wed, September 2 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center

Thu, September 3 Corpus Christi, TX American Bank Center Arena

Sat, September 5 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Wed, September 9 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena

Fri, September 11 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium

Sat, September 12 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

*Not promoted by Live Nation





Related Articles View More Music Stories