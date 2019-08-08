Josie Dunne Drops New Dance Video For OOH LA LA

Josie Dunne has released a new dance video for her latest single "Ooh La La." The video features her sister Maisy Dunne, who also co-choreographed the video along with Myranda Gibson. This new video, directed by Josie and Maisy, comes fresh off Josie's surprise Lollapalooza pop up performances during the DJ sets of Win & Woo and labelmate Matoma, as well as her set at AJR's after show at House of Blues Chicago.

"This was by far one of my favorite videos I've ever worked on," Dunne said. "My sister is an amazing dancer so I flew out to LA and together we directed a dance video that she choreographed. I'd never gotten to direct a video before and to get to do it alongside my sister was a dream come true. Our parents are stoked."

Watch the video here:

The official music video for "Ooh La La" premiered early last month via Billboard who declared, "With Dunne's quirky humor, it's a charming display of the singer's charisma and her ability to move on."

"Ooh La La" marks the latest release for Josie as she gears up to release more music in 2019. In the meantime, the Nashville-based singer-songwriter is set to spend her summer on the road, including headline dates and event performances. For complete details, please see www.josiedunne.com.

Dunne recently shared two new songs from her forthcoming EP, "Mute" and "Same," the latter track's official companion video is streaming HERE following its exclusive premiere via Refinery 29, which wrote, ""Same" plays with love song conventions while also infusing some fun into the "wish I could tell you how I feel" sentiment that so many musicians have tackled before... Dunne's new music video for the track will bring you back to the days of not quite knowing how to spell out your deepest feelings to your crush." "Same" is featured in a new campaign promoting the Sperry BIONIC® Collection, launched on World Water Day. Dunne teamed with Sperry and Zappo's For Good as a collaborator and face of the collection which is made with material spun from plastic recovered from marine and coastal environments.

Released last year, Dunne's debut EP, "TO BE THE LITTLE FISH," sees the Nashville-based Dunne marrying her love of Motown and brassy soul with contemporary pop energy and classic songcraft. "TO BE THE LITTLE FISH" includes collaborations with Nathan Chapman (Taylor Swift, The Band Perry) and Amy Wadge (Ed Sheeran, Birdy) and is highlighted by Dunne's breakthrough pop hits, "Old School," "Cool With It" and "Good Boys."

AUGUST

17 - Denver, CO - Denver Center For The Performing Arts

22 - Athens, GA - The Georgia Theatre

23 - Atlanta, GA - Eddie's Attic

SEPTEMBER

11 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway

12 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room

13 - Manhattan, KS - Kansas State University

26 - Chicago, IL - The Bottom Lounge

* Neon Gold Records' POPSHOP w/Phoebe Ryan

† Official Lollapalooza Aftershow w/AJR





