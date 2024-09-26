Joshua McCooey Releases New Autumn Ballad 'Love Letter'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Samibelle Music has announced the release of Joshua McCooey's heartfelt new single, "Love Letter." This emotionally charged track follows the success of his vibrant summer anthem "Smile Paradise," showcasing yet another facet of Joshua's artistry. Available on all major streaming platforms starting September 26, 2024, "Love Letter" marks a poignant shift, offering listeners a tender and introspective love song that captures the complexity of emotions tied to love and loss.

In Joshua’s own words, “‘Love Letter’ is a deeply personal song. It's about the shock and beauty of love, how it can feel so real yet so fleeting. I wanted to express that this song is my way of holding onto that feeling, even if it’s goodbye.”

Joshua McCooey, celebrated for his soulful melodies and engaging lyrics, continues to draw comparisons to pop-rock giants like Harry Styles, 5 Seconds of Summer, and Benson Boone. However, with "Love Letter," Joshua moves into more reflective territory, delivering a ballad that resonates with the heart. Featuring a delicate blend of acoustic pop and indie elements, the track highlights Joshua’s ability to move seamlessly between energetic anthems and softer, more intimate compositions. Joshua’s soulful vocals and expressive piano performance are complemented by Kevin Wong's lush keyboard arrangement, adding to the emotional depth of the song.

"Love Letter" was produced by AJ Hicks. The song was recorded at East Bay Recorders in Oakland, CA by AJ Hicks, and Whip Records in Berkeley, CA by David Landon. Mixing was handled by AJ Hicks at East Bay Recorders, and mastering by Justin Perkins at Mystery Room Mastering in Madison, WI.

In Joshua’s own words, “‘Love Letter’ is a deeply personal song. It's about the shock and beauty of love, how it can feel so real yet so fleeting. I wanted to express that this song is my way of holding onto that feeling, even if it’s goodbye.”

To accompany the release, the "Love Letter" music video will premiere on the same day. Directed by Cullen Blanchfield, the video was produced and edited by Chris McCooey, with finishing by Essence Picture Company. Featuring choreography by Joshua McCooey, the video captures the raw, emotive power of the song through Joshua’s own movement, filmed at the renowned Gibney: Agnes Varis Performing Arts Center in New York City. Cinematography was executed by an expert team, including Blanchfield and Henry Vogt, delivering a visually stunning portrayal of the song’s themes.

The video brings Joshua’s message to life, blending movement and music in a unique and powerful way, adding yet another dimension to the heartfelt expression found in "Love Letter."

About Joshua McCooey:

Joshua McCooey is an emerging pop-rock sensation from the San Francisco Bay Area, known for his unique blend of pop, rock, and R&B. At just 18 years old, Joshua has already made a name for himself in the music industry, while also pursuing a full-time education at the prestigious Joffrey Ballet School in New York City. His passion for music, dance, and theater shines through in every project he undertakes, and "Love Letter" is yet another testament to his versatility as an artist.

For updates on Joshua’s music and performances, follow him on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Comments