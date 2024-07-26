Joshua Bassett Releases Debut Album 'The Golden Years'

On July 30, Bassett will kick off The Golden Years North American headline tour in Phoenix.
Acclaimed singer, songwriter, and actor Joshua Bassett has released his hotly anticipated debut album, The Golden Years. A snapshot of Bassett's life, the album's diaristic lyrics capture the highs and lows of his transition from adolescence to adulthood.
“Encapsulating the bitter-sweet nostalgia of my late teens and early twenties, my debut album is a love-letter to “the golden years” of my life thus far,” Bassett shares. “This body of work spans the hope and heartbreak of my transition into adulthood. It’s a genre-bending journal entry from the bottom of my heart.”
The album kicks off with the vulnerable “Biting My Tongue,” transitioning into the fan-favorite lead singles “The Golden Years” and “Dancing With Tears In My Eyes.” Other highlights include the blissful “Cherry Blossom,” the piano-driven “Would Ya Tell Me,” and “Don’t Let Me Down” — a duet with rising pop artist Jenna Raine dripping in sparkling harmonies.
On July 30, Bassett will kick off The Golden Years North American headline tour in Phoenix, making stops in Houston, Atlanta, New York, and more before wrapping up in Los Angeles at YouTube Theater on September 3. Bassett will kick off the European leg of the tour in Dublin on September 16, continuing to London, Paris, Milan, and more, before concluding in Copenhagen on October 9. See all tour dates below and click HERE for more information.
The album follows the release of 2023’s inspiring “Just Love.” Last year also saw Bassett pack venues across the globe on his spring headline run, as well as the release of season 4 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, in which he reprised the character Ricky. In 2022, he released the deeply personal Sad Songs In A Hotel Room EP as well as his equally intimate, 4-track EP Different.
Now, with The Golden Years, Bassett shares his heart and his story across 11 unforgettable songs.
NORTH AMERICA
Tue Jul 30 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial Theatre
Thu Aug 01 — Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Fri Aug 02 — Houston, TX — 713 Music Hall
Sat Aug 03 — Austin, TX — Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater
Mon Aug 05 — New Orleans, LA — Fillmore New Orleans
Tue Aug 06 — Jacksonville, FL — Daily's Place
Thu Aug 08 — Atlanta, GA — Coca-Cola Roxy
Fri Aug 09 — Birmingham, AL — Avondale Brewing Co.
Sat Aug 10 — Nashville, TN — Ryman Auditorium
Mon Aug 12 — Raleigh, NC — Red Hat Amphitheater
Tue Aug 13 — Charlotte, NC — Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Wed Aug 14 — Baltimore, MD — Pier Six Pavilion
Fri Aug 16 — Philadelphia, PA — The Met Presented by Highmark
Sat Aug 17 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Tue Aug 20 — New York, NY — Radio City Music Hall
Wed Aug 21 — Toronto, ON — Massey Hall
Fri Aug 23 — Rochester Hills, MI — Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 24 — Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Sun Aug 25 — Minneapolis, MN — Armory
Tue Aug 27 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium
Wed Aug 28 — Sandy, UT — Sandy Amphitheater
Fri Aug 30 — San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Sun Sep 01 — San Diego, CA — Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
Tue Sep 03 — Los Angeles, CA — YouTube Theater
EUROPE
Mon Sep 16 — Dublin, IE — 3Olympia Theatre
Tue Sep 17 — Belfast, UK — Ulster Hall
Thu Sep 19 — Glasgow, UK — O2 Academy
Fri Sep 20 — Birmingham, UK — O2 Academy
Sun Sep 22 — Manchester, UK — O2 Apollo
Mon Sep 23 — London, UK — Eventim Apollo
Wed Sep 25 — Brussels, BE — La Madeleine
Fri Sep 27 — Amsterdam, NL — Melkweg
Sun Sep 29 — Paris, FR — Salle Pleyel
Tue Oct 1 — Barcelona, ES — Razzmatazz
Thu Oct 3 — Milan, IT — Fabrique
Sat Oct 5 — Munich, DE — Muffathalle
Sun Oct 6 — Cologne, DE — Carlswerk Victoria
Mon Oct 7 — Berlin, DE — Huxleys Neue Welt
Wed Oct 9 — Copenhagen, DK — Vega
Emmy-Award winning Joshua Bassett is a skilled musician, songwriter, actor and multi-instrumentalist. Born in Oceanside, California, Bassett began his career with a string of lead roles in local stage productions and his music career began by playing drums in church, teaching himself ukulele, guitar, and piano, and writing his first song at 15 years old.
Bassett is most widely known for his portrayal of Ricky Bowen in the Disney+ original series, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, for which he notably earned a Children's and Family Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Song in a Children's or Young Teen Program. In 2019, Bassett inked a deal with Warner Records, marking the start of his solo career. His debut single, "Common Sense," debuted in 2020, and the following year saw the release of his self-titled debut EP, Joshua Bassett, which included tracks “Feel Something” and “Crisis / Secret / Set Me Free”, for which the proceeds were donated to various mental health organizations. Bassett unveiled two EPs in 2022, Sad Songs In A Hotel Room and Different, preceding the release of the uplifting single "Just Love" in 2023, following a sold-out global headline tour. Currently, Bassett prepares for the eagerly anticipated launch of his debut album, The Golden Years.
