Joshua Bassett Releases Debut Album 'The Golden Years'

Acclaimed singer, songwriter, and actor Joshua Bassett has released his hotly anticipated debut album, The Golden Years. A snapshot of Bassett's life, the album's diaristic lyrics capture the highs and lows of his transition from adolescence to adulthood.

“Encapsulating the bitter-sweet nostalgia of my late teens and early twenties, my debut album is a love-letter to “the golden years” of my life thus far,” Bassett shares. “This body of work spans the hope and heartbreak of my transition into adulthood. It’s a genre-bending journal entry from the bottom of my heart.”

The album kicks off with the vulnerable “Biting My Tongue,” transitioning into the fan-favorite lead singles “The Golden Years” and “Dancing With Tears In My Eyes.” Other highlights include the blissful “Cherry Blossom,” the piano-driven “Would Ya Tell Me,” and “Don’t Let Me Down” — a duet with rising pop artist Jenna Raine dripping in sparkling harmonies.

On July 30, Bassett will kick off The Golden Years North American headline tour in Phoenix, making stops in Houston, Atlanta, New York, and more before wrapping up in Los Angeles at YouTube Theater on September 3. Bassett will kick off the European leg of the tour in Dublin on September 16, continuing to London, Paris, Milan, and more, before concluding in Copenhagen on October 9. See all tour dates below and click HERE for more information.

The album follows the release of 2023’s inspiring “Just Love.” Last year also saw Bassett pack venues across the globe on his spring headline run, as well as the release of season 4 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, in which he reprised the character Ricky. In 2022, he released the deeply personal Sad Songs In A Hotel Room EP as well as his equally intimate, 4-track EP Different.

Now, with The Golden Years, Bassett shares his heart and his story across 11 unforgettable songs.

THE GOLDEN YEARS 2024 TOUR DATES:

NORTH AMERICA

Tue Jul 30 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial Theatre

Thu Aug 01 — Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Fri Aug 02 — Houston, TX — 713 Music Hall

Sat Aug 03 — Austin, TX — Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater

Mon Aug 05 — New Orleans, LA — Fillmore New Orleans

Tue Aug 06 — Jacksonville, FL — Daily's Place

Thu Aug 08 — Atlanta, GA — Coca-Cola Roxy

Fri Aug 09 — Birmingham, AL — Avondale Brewing Co.

Sat Aug 10 — Nashville, TN — Ryman Auditorium

Mon Aug 12 — Raleigh, NC — Red Hat Amphitheater

Tue Aug 13 — Charlotte, NC — Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 14 — Baltimore, MD — Pier Six Pavilion

Fri Aug 16 — Philadelphia, PA — The Met Presented by Highmark

Sat Aug 17 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Tue Aug 20 — New York, NY — Radio City Music Hall

Wed Aug 21 — Toronto, ON — Massey Hall

Fri Aug 23 — Rochester Hills, MI — Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 24 — Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sun Aug 25 — Minneapolis, MN — Armory

Tue Aug 27 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

Wed Aug 28 — Sandy, UT — Sandy Amphitheater

Fri Aug 30 — San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Sun Sep 01 — San Diego, CA — Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

Tue Sep 03 — Los Angeles, CA — YouTube Theater

EUROPE

Mon Sep 16 — Dublin, IE — 3Olympia Theatre

Tue Sep 17 — Belfast, UK — Ulster Hall

Thu Sep 19 — Glasgow, UK — O2 Academy

Fri Sep 20 — Birmingham, UK — O2 Academy

Sun Sep 22 — Manchester, UK — O2 Apollo

Mon Sep 23 — London, UK — Eventim Apollo

Wed Sep 25 — Brussels, BE — La Madeleine

Fri Sep 27 — Amsterdam, NL — Melkweg

Sun Sep 29 — Paris, FR — Salle Pleyel

Tue Oct 1 — Barcelona, ES — Razzmatazz

Thu Oct 3 — Milan, IT — Fabrique

Sat Oct 5 — Munich, DE — Muffathalle

Sun Oct 6 — Cologne, DE — Carlswerk Victoria

Mon Oct 7 — Berlin, DE — Huxleys Neue Welt

Wed Oct 9 — Copenhagen, DK — Vega

ABOUT JOSHUA BASSETT:

Emmy-Award winning Joshua Bassett is a skilled musician, songwriter, actor and multi-instrumentalist. Born in Oceanside, California, Bassett began his career with a string of lead roles in local stage productions and his music career began by playing drums in church, teaching himself ukulele, guitar, and piano, and writing his first song at 15 years old.

Bassett is most widely known for his portrayal of Ricky Bowen in the Disney+ original series, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, for which he notably earned a Children's and Family Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Song in a Children's or Young Teen Program. In 2019, Bassett inked a deal with Warner Records, marking the start of his solo career. His debut single, "Common Sense," debuted in 2020, and the following year saw the release of his self-titled debut EP, Joshua Bassett, which included tracks “Feel Something” and “Crisis / Secret / Set Me Free”, for which the proceeds were donated to various mental health organizations. Bassett unveiled two EPs in 2022, Sad Songs In A Hotel Room and Different, preceding the release of the uplifting single "Just Love" in 2023, following a sold-out global headline tour. Currently, Bassett prepares for the eagerly anticipated launch of his debut album, The Golden Years.

