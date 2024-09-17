Josephine Network Shares 'Tall Buildings' Single; New EP Out Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Brooklyn-based queer ‘hyperglam’ rock artist Josephine Network has shared the single and video “Tall Buildings,” produced by Sunflower Bean’s Olive Faber and the title track to her new EP out now via House of Feelings. Inspired by the psychedelic records of the mid-to-late 60s by groups like Small Faces, The Pretty Things, and The Who — when rock was heavy, fuzz-driven, drenched in vocal harmony, and existential yet still pop-oriented — the track is a head-banging ode to walking around New York and reveling in the relative anonymity the city affords its inhabitants. Accompanying the single is a music video directed by Dylan Mars Greenberg featuring a giant Josephine set amongst a hand-crafted downtown scene by visual artist Tom Manco.

Josephine explains, “The city is cold, brutal and Gotham-like but there is something comforting in its sheer magnitude. Growing up in a small town, walking around is such a nightmare because you feel so exposed. Walking around in the city is much more freeing. Concerns of the ego dissolve in the skyscraper’s shadow.”

The Tall Buildings EP collects a series of singles she's released throughout the past year into an undeniably rocking 5 song set. Following the title track is this summer’s “Fat Doll,” a celebration of transfeminity doubling as a tribute to big girls who rock, while “Valerie,” The Lemon Twigs-produced "Static Walls," and “With The Girls” combine to form one of the most irresistible candy-coated, hook-heavy, guitar-driven, harmony-laden rock releases of the year.



Josephine Network is an NYC project fronted by multifaceted singer/songwriter Josephine. Her music is a fluid mix of power pop, glam rock, and bubblegum, with touches of twang (“No One’s Rose”) and AM Gold (“Music is Easy”). In 2021, the title track from “Music is Easy” was featured on an episode of NPR’s This American Life. Her 8-piece ensemble The Network’s hook-heavy harmony-laden rock has led them to tour with notable acts such as Shannon and the Clams and The Lemon Twigs.

Tall Buildings EP Tracklist

1. Tall Buildings

2. Fat Doll

3. Valerie

4. Static Walls

5. With the Girls

Photo Credit: ​​Stephanie Augello

