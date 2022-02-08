Jordana Announces Debut Studio Album & Shares First Single

Twenty-one year old artist, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Jordana announces her sophomore record and official studio debut today. Co-produced by Cameron Hale and Jordana (who also performed every instrument on the record), Face The Wall will be out on May 20th via Grand Jury. Pre-order the new album here.

With perseverance and self-discovery at its core, Face The Wall glistens as it finds Jordana coming to terms with everything, big and small, from pandemic isolation and depression to breakups to veganism to how her complicated relationship with faith is what ultimately led her to music despite that faith being at odds with her sexuality and own belief system.

"The album title has a few meanings to me," she explains. "Mostly, it's about not giving up. The wall can be anything in your way. The album is a sort of reminder to myself that I have to face those things, and I can't take the easy route and turn around." The result is her most confident and kaleidoscopic work to date.

To celebrate the album announcement, Jordana shares the record's lead single. The impossibly catchy "Catch My Drift" chronicles the dissolution of a blossoming romance. It starts with a watery guitar riff comparable to the Cure, but by the time the bridge hits, Jordana transports the listener back to Warped Tour circa 2006, where pop-punk reigned and the air filled with snide dismissals of former lovers.

"This song is about going back and forth with your feelings for someone when they make you question whether they are even reciprocated," Jordana explains. "The song is about realizing you shouldn't be emotionally dependent on anybody, and that it's just a waste of energy." Listen to the song and watch the Tess Lafia-directed (Maya Hawke, Samia, Maude Latour) video below.

Jordana is fresh off of an entirely sold-out tour with TV Girl, her collaborators on 2021's acclaimed Summer's Over EP. Now Jordana announces that she will bring Face The Wall on tour this Spring for a series of headline shows and a support tour with Wallows. See below to find a show near you, and get your tickets here.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

05-15 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek Ampitheatre ^

05-16 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek Ampitheatre ^

05-17 - Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum ^

05-18 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^

05-20 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy ^

05-21 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle ^

05-23 - Orlando, FL @ The Orlando Ampitheater ^

05-24 - Miami, FL @ The Fillmore ^

05-26 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live ^

05-27 - St Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Ampitheatre ^

05-28 - Columbia, SC @ The Senate ^

05-29 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore ^

06-02 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

06-03 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's

06-04 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right

06-05 - Cambridge, MA @ The Middle East

06-07 - Toronto, ON @ Drake Underground

06-09 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas

06-10 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

06-13 - Portland, OR @ Holocene

06-14 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza

06-16 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

06-17 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge

06-18 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

^ w/ Wallows