Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan Celebrate Platinum-Certified #1 Single 'Buy Dirt'

Country music stars Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan celebrated No. 1 single "Buy Dirt" after they were surprised with a Platinum plaque while out on a hunting trip together. The hit song was officially certified Platinum by the RIAA earlier this month.

Additionally, Davis notched his first multi-week No. 1 at country radio, as "Buy Dirt" remained at the top spot on the both the Billboard and Mediabase country airplay charts for a second consecutive week. The MCA Nashville recording artist earned his first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, as "Buy Dirt" dethroned Walker Hayes' "Fancy Like" after a 24-week run at No. 1.

"Buy Dirt" is Davis' fastest moving single to date and the No. 3 most consumed country song of 2022, reaching over 250 million global streams. "Buy Dirt" has landed on four different Viral Charts in the US, Canada, Australia, and South Africa, has been inside the Top 200 country streaming chart all 34 weeks since release, and inside the Top 5 for 16 weeks. "Buy Dirt" has spent 25 consecutive weeks on the all-genre Billboard Top 200 chart.

Following the news last week, Davis announced a second date at the Ryman Auditorium on September 28, 2022. The shows will mark Davis' first headlining appearance at the famed Nashville venue. The talented Louisiana native has performed "Buy Dirt" on NBC'S 3rd Hour TODAY, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and ABC's Live with Kelly And Ryan. "Buy Dirt" received a nomination for Musical Event of the Year on the 55th Annual CMA Awards, Davis' first of his career. Davis will hit the road this Spring for the second leg of his Buy Dirt Tour.

A Native of Shreveport, Louisiana, Jordan Davis graduated from LSU and briefly pursued the path of his degree working as an environmental consultant; however, his passion for music and songwriting eventually compelled him to move to Nashville in the summer of 2012. In 2018, MCA Nashville's Jordan Davis released his Gold-certified debut album, Home State, which features his three consecutive No. 1 hits: Platinum-Certified "Slow Dance In A Parking Lot," the Double Platinum-Certified "Singles You Up" and Platinum-Certified "Take It From Me."

In 2019 Davis won Best New Country Artist at the iHeart Radio Music Awards and was a two-time nominee for ACM New Male Artist of the Year. He was also named Billboard's Top New Country Artist of 2018 as well as Country Aircheck/Mediabase's Most Heard New Artist of 2018. Davis has since accumulated over 2 billion streams worldwide. The hitmaker released a six-song, self-titled EP featuring a collaboration with pop superstar Julia Michaels titled, "Cool Anymore."

In May 2021, Davis released his new eight song EP, Buy Dirt. Davis co-wrote every song on the EP except for the John Prine inspired "Blow Up Your TV," who Davis cites as one of his most important influences on his life and music. Davis has previously toured with the likes of Kane Brown, Dierks Bentley, Rascal Flatts, Jake Owen, Kip Moore, and Old Dominion.