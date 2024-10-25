Jordan Davis Releases New Song 'Know You Like That'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Award-winning singer/songwriter Jordan Davis releases his latest song, “Know You Like That,” available now. The song is the latest tease of new music coming from the Louisiana native following his breakthrough album Bluebird Days - which featured four No. 1 consecutive singles. Davis won a CMA Award for his 5x Platinum hit “Buy Dirt” as well as an ACM Award for Song of the Year for “Next Thing You Know,” which earned immediate praise as a song of the year contender upon release by critics.

His current new single “I Ain’t Sayin’” quickly climbed to Top 30 and counting at country radio, and the official music video for the song was recently released. In addition to the current single, “Know You Like That” provides a preview of Davis’ highly anticipated forthcoming album, slated for release next year, and the song was written by Ray Fulcher, Thomas Archer, Jordan Rowe, and Michael Tyler, and produced by Paul DiGiovanni.

This past weekend, Davis wrapped his DAMN GOOD TIME arena headlining tour, which included stops in cities such as Stockholm, Amsterdam, London, and Toronto, as well as several dates across the United States. He is set to open next for Luke Combs in Australia and New Zealand in early 2025.

Fans can also catch Davis on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday, October 30, where he will perform his latest single, “I Ain't Sayin.’

About Jordan Davis:

Award winning, multi-platinum singer/songwriter Jordan Davis’ highly anticipated second full-length album Bluebird Days produced four consecutive No. 1s and three “Song of the Year” award-winning titles including the 4x Platinum-selling hit “Buy Dirt,” (CMA Awards 2023, NSAI Awards 2023) and 3x Platinum-selling “Next Thing You Know” (ACM Awards 2024). All penned by Davis, the Louisiana-born and raised star also released chart-topping hit singles "What My World Spins Around" and "Tucson Too Late,” in addition to “Next Thing You Know” and “Buy Dirt,” earning numerous award-nominations, including CMA, ACM, CMT, American Music Award, Billboard Music Award and iHeart Award nods as well as his second Platinum-Certified album with Bluebird Days.

Davis previously notched three consecutive No. 1 hits, totaling 7 No. 1s at Country radio, off of his Platinum-certified debut album Home State including the Double Platinum "Singles You Up," and two Platinum-selling songs "Take It From Me" and "Slow Dance In A Parking Lot.” In 2019, Davis was awarded Best New Country Artist at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, and in addition to being a 2x nominee for ACM New Male Artist of the Year, he was named Billboard's Top New Country Artist of 2018. He’s appeared on Good Morning America, TODAY, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live and more and recently concluded his headlining DAMN GOOD TIME TOUR while also serving as direct support for Luke Combs on select Growin Up And Getting Old Tour dates. Currently at work on his new album, Davis recently released “Know You Like That” his newest song off his new upcoming project. For more information, visit JordanDavisOfficial.com (http://jordandavisofficial.com/).

Photo Credit: Caleb Cockrell

Comments