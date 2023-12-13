Jonas Brothers to Headline Pre-Game Concert for NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium in February

The National Hockey League (NHL) today announced the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ regular-season outdoor game at MetLife Stadium will feature an opening concert by platinum-certified, GRAMMY Award-nominated group Jonas Brothers before the New Jersey Devils and the Philadelphia Flyers face off on Saturday, Feb. 17.

Tickets to the event – available for purchase via Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the NHL® – now include admission to both the 6:30 p.m. ET pregame concert in the stadium and 8 p.m. ET outdoor game.

Garden State natives and New Jersey Devils fans, Jonas Brothers – Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas – will take the stage for the concert featuring a full set of their greatest hits, including songs from their newest release, The Album. The band will return to the stage for another performance during the second intermission of the Devils-Flyers game.

“What a dream to open for the Devils in our home state,” said Jonas Brothers. “We’re super excited to be at MetLife and open up the great NHL Stadium Series weekend in front of hometown friends, family and thousands of hockey fans.”

The Flyers-Devils game will be broadcast live at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+ in the U.S. and on SN360 and TVAS2 in Canada. Jonas Brothers will be featured in the broadcast.

The 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series will feature two regular-season outdoor games featuring four longtime division rivals – Devils and Flyers on Saturday, Feb. 17 and the New York Rangers and New York Islanders on Sunday, Feb. 18, at 3 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS). Tickets to both games are available at Ticketmaster.

Additional entertainment news will be announced in the coming weeks.

NHL Network™ and NHL.com will provide extensive coverage live from the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ leading up to and after the games. NHL Social™ will provide coverage on all social platforms, including the use of the hashtag NHL #StadiumSeries.

About Jonas Brothers:

Standing out as one of the most successful groups of the 21st century, Jonas Brothers—Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas—have sold north of 20 million albums and counting, garnered two GRAMMY® Award nominations, earned 26 Billboard Hot 100 hits, logged three consecutive #1 debuts on the Billboard 200, and generated billions of streams.

Among many accolades, they’ve recently claimed a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2019, they notably ignited the comeback of the decade with their Platinum-Certified Republic Records debut, Happiness Begins. It yielded the history-making, 5xPlatinum smash “Sucker,” which minted them as “the first group in the 21st century to debut at #1 on the Hot 100,” exploded as the “longest running #1 Pop Airplay Single of 2019,” and received a GRAMMY® Award nomination in the category of “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.”

Bowing at #1 on the Billboard 200, Happiness Begins impressively scored the “biggest sales week of 2019 at time of release” and housed the Double-Platinum “Only Human” and Platinum “Cool.” The band supported the album with the worldwide “Happiness Begins Tour”—selling over 1.2 million tickets—and the Amazon Original documentaries Chasing Happiness and Happiness Continues.

Along the way, the members simultaneously juggled prolific solo careers extending into television, film, and successful business ventures. In 2023, Jonas Brothers once again proved they are a constant force, embarking on a new era with the release of The Album, via Republic Records. The Album was produced by Jon Bellion and features hit singles “Waffle House” and “Wings.”

In support of the new album and this new era for Jonas Brothers, they kicked off “The Tour” with two sold-out shows at New York's iconic Yankee Stadium on August 12 and 13. “The Tour” will include stadium and arena dates around the globe through 2024, resulting in the band's biggest and most extensive tour to date. Jonas Brothers concluded 2023 with even more music; joining forces with country superstar Bailey Zimmerman for their new collaboration “Strong Enough.”