Jonas Brothers Drops New Live Album 'Live From the O2 London'

Following the announcement of their highly-anticipated new studio album Greetings From Your Hometown and a monumental North American headline tour beginning in August, GRAMMY®-nominated, multi-platinum superstars Jonas Brothers are back with a new live album, Live From the O2 London. Listen to it below!

Recorded at London’s iconic The O2 last year, the live album notably features a cover of “Dreams” by The Cranberries and an unreleased track “When You Know” from the forthcoming Greetings From Your Hometown. Fans can also listen to live contemporary versions of classic Jonas Brothers hits, like “Burning Up,” “Lovebug,” and many more, now available for streaming for the first time.

The live album continues an unforgettable year for the Jonas Brothers as they celebrate their 20th anniversary as a band. Up next, their new studio album Greetings from Your Hometown is due out August 8th, and their much-anticipated North American tour begins with a massive hometown show at MetLife Stadium on August 10th. Marshmello, The All-American Rejects, and Boys Like Girls will be joining the tour as special guests in select cities. Tickets are available now at ticketmaster.com. The brothers also announced this week that they will be headlining NBC’s ‘Macy’s 4th Of July Fireworks’ celebration next month—be sure to tune in.

ABOUT JONAS BROTHERS:

Standing out as one of the most successful groups of the 21st century, Jonas Brothers—Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas—have sold north of 20 million albums and counting, garnered two GRAMMY® Award nominations, earned 26 Billboard Hot 100 hits, logged three consecutive #1 debuts on the Billboard 200, and generated billions of streams. Among many accolades, they’ve recently claimed a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In 2019, they notably ignited the comeback of the decade with their Platinum-Certified Republic Records debut, Happiness Begins. It yielded the history-making, 5x-Platinum smash “Sucker,” which minted them as “the first group in the 21st century to debut at #1 on the Hot 100,” exploded as the “longest running #1 Pop Airplay Single of 2019,” and received a GRAMMY® Award nomination in the category of “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.” Bowing at #1 on the Billboard 200, Happiness Begins impressively scored the “biggest sales week of 2019 at time of release” and housed the Double-Platinum “Only Human” and Platinum “Cool.”

The band supported the album with the worldwide “Happiness Begins Tour”—selling over 1.2 million tickets—and the Amazon Original documentaries Chasing Happiness and Happiness Continues. Along the way, the members simultaneously juggled prolific solo careers extending into television, film, and successful business ventures. In 2023, Jonas Brothers once again proved they are a constant force, embarking on a new era with the release of The Album, via Republic Records. The Album was produced by Jon Bellion and features hit singles “Waffle House” and “Wings.”

In support of the new album and this new era for Jonas Brothers, they kicked off “The Tour” with two sold-out shows at New York’s iconic Yankee Stadium. “The Tour” included stadium and arena dates around the globe through 2024, resulting in the band’s biggest and most extensive tour to date. 2025 marks a special year for Jonas Brothers as they celebrate their 20th anniversary as a band. To kick off the year, Jonas Brothers released two new singles—“Slow Motion” with producer Marshmello and “Love Me To Heaven.” They also hosted a milestone JONASCON fan event at New Jersey’s American Dream, where they celebrated 20 years of legacy, memories, and the Jonas Brothers fan community with over 75,000 fans from all over the world in attendance. JONASCON kicked off what’s bound to be an unforgettable year for the Jonas Brothers, including their brand new album, Greetings from Your Hometown, due out August 8th, and the highly-anticipated North American headline tour, beginning on August 10th at MetLife Stadium.

