Jonas Blue Returns With Summer Smash 'Finally' With Dutch Singer Rani

Today sees the release of Jonas Blue's new single "Finally" featuring vocals from Dutch singer RANI, whose voice has been permeating from smash hits such as Jonasu's "Black Magic" and Sam Feldt's "Post Malone."

The new single, that thumps from start to finish and features an addictive topline from RANI, arrives as Jonas blazes a trail through 2023, road testing new songs at live shows and with a sold out headline tour in Japan, a main stage performance at Ultra Music Festival alongside Sam Feldt, plus US residencies confirmed in Las Vegas & Atlantic City and a Pacha Ibiza Residency with Robin Schultz to look forward to.

2022 saw a typically stacked touring schedule that included a residency in Las Vegas, regular Ibiza shows, numerous back-to-back sets with Dutch DJ and producer Sam Feldt - his partner in their new collaborative project Endless Summer - and countless high-profile festival performances at the likes of Creamfields South, Lollapalooza and Fuji Rock Festival.

Now multi-platinum in over 20 counties, and the 2nd most globally streamed UK Dance Act behind Calvin Harris, Jonas' releases - which include "Fast Car," "Perfect Strangers," "Mama" and "Polaroid" - Jonas Blue has amassed more than 19 billion global streams, 85 million single sales, over 6 billion video views and 130 Platinum certifications.

The first half of 2022 saw the producer and Electronic Nature label boss release singles including Why Don't We collaboration "Don't Wake Me Up" that achieved over 160 million global streams. He also sits in the top 3 most streamed dance acts in the UK.

In addition to his own material, Jonas has produced remixes for the likes of Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, James Bay, Ellie Goulding, Regard, Alok, Bastille and many more. His recent high-profile output includes his remix of "My Head & Heart" by Ava Max which he also co-produced.

Dutch singer RANI, who has already clocked up over a billion streams & is one of MTV's Push Artists, has featured on smash hits such as Jonasu's "Black Magic" and Sam Feldt's "Post Malone." Having also featured with David Guetta, she stands as one of the most exciting new artists out there, in keeping with Jonas Blue's impeccable eyes and eats for new talent.

Listen to the new single here: