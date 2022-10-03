Jon Pardi Wraps Headlining 'Ain't Always the Cowboy Tour' With Sold-Out Nashville Show

Capitol Records Nashville multi-Platinum hitmaker Jon Pardi wrapped his headlining AIN'T ALWAYS THE COWBOY TOUR on Saturday (10/1) with a sold-out show at Nashville's Ascend Amphitheater.

The CMA and ACM award-winning singer/songwriter/producer took the stage to a capacity crowd in Music City to perform his fan-favorite hits plus new music from his red-hot new release, Mr. Saturday Night, after selling out over a dozen more dates on the nationwide run that included Los Angeles, New York, Boston, a bucket-list hometown show at Sacramento, CA's Golden 1 Center and more.

Moments before the wall-to-wall Nashville show kicked off, Pardi was surprised with the news of his third studio album, Heartache Medication, officially earning GOLD certification by the RIAA. Pardi was presented a GOLD plaque commemorating sales of 500,000 units by UMG Nashville Chairman & CEO, Mike Dungan. The critically acclaimed project was nominated for Album of the Year by both the CMA and ACM, and named one of the best albums (all-genre) of 2019 by the Los Angeles Times and Rolling Stone.

Doubling down on his instantly identifiable brand of neo-traditional country, the second single from Pardi's latest album Mr. Saturday Night, "Your Heart Or Mine" hits country radio airwaves today. Penned by Bart Butler, Justin Ebach, and John Pierce, the toe-tapping erotic slink of denial follows Pardi's fifth #1 hit, "Last Night Lonely."

As Mr. Saturday Night continues to earn high praise from Billboard, Rolling Stone and The Tennessean and more, Pardi has recently delivered stellar performances on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, CBS Mornings, The Talk, America's Got Talent, and The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Pardi is currently a double nominee at the upcoming 56th Annual CMA Awards, on the ballot for Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year for his sweeping collaboration with Midland, "Longneck Way To Go," featured on Mr. Saturday Night.

Award-winning singer/songwriter/producer Jon Pardi has refined and defined a country sound that's long on punch, power and the kind of honkytonk that gets people drinking, dancing and drowning their heartaches. His fourth studio album, Mr. Saturday Night, is out everywhere now and features his fifth #1 single "Last Night Lonely," plus 13 more tracks steeped in losing, a little loving and what's in between.

Mr. Saturday Night follows Pardi's chart-topping CMA and ACM nominated album, Heartache Medication, Platinum-certified sophomore release California Sunrise, and a list of smash hits including "Dirt On My Boots" (4X Platinum) "Head Over Boots" (4X Platinum), "Heartache On The Dance Floor" (3X Platinum), "Night Shift" (2X Platinum), "Heartache Medication" (2X Platinum) and more.

The unrepentant Cali-tonker acclaimed by The New York Times, Cowboys & Indians, Variety, Rolling Stone, NPR and the Los Angeles Times has appeared on Good Morning America, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, TODAY, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and The Kelly Clarkson Show. Pardi recently wrapped his headlining AIN'T ALWAYS THE COWBOY TOUR, selling out major markets coast to coast.