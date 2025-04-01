Jon Muq Unveils North American Tour Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hot on the heels of his “Hear My Voice” single release, Jon Muq will be embarking on a North American tour this Spring and Summer, on which he’ll be able to share his universally uplifting craft. Being from such a different part of the world, Muq is looking forward to “discovering more” about the U.S.

“It’s always a pleasure to tour with amazing musicians. I’m excited,” he says. Kicking off April 15th in Philadelphia at World Cafe Live with GRAMMY®-nominated Valerie June (who shares the first four dates with him) and wrapping up on August 16th at Steamboat Springs, CO’s Strings in the Mountain, Muq will play his soulful music all over the country, at many incredible venues and festivals, including: Bonnaroo, Smoky Hill River Festival, Woof Stock, Calgary Folk Festival, Red Ants Pants Festival, Rocky Mountain Folk Festival, and more.

JON MUQ TOUR DATES 2025

* w/Valerie June

# w/Somebody Someone

@ w/Madelein Peyroux

April 4 Houston, TX McGonigels Mucky Duck April 5 Sour Lake, TX The Revenant Apr 15 Philadelphia, PA World Cafe Live * April 17 Richmond, VA The National * April 18 Annapolis, MD Ram's Head * April 19 Annapolis, MD Ram's Head * May 6 Washington D.C. Jammin Java May 8 New York, NY Joe's Pub # May 9 Boston, MA City Winery June 8 Dallas, TX Momentum Cafe June 12 Manchester, TN Bonnaroo June 13 Salina, KS Smoky Hill River Festival June 14 Salina, KS Smoky Hill River Festival June 18 Leland, MI Old Arts Building June 19 Ann Arbor, MI The Ark June 20 Winnetka, IL Music Festival June 21 Waco, TX Woofstock Waco July 3 Cognac, FR Cognac Blues Passions Festival July 10 Vienne, FR Jazz a Vienne July 14 Ghent, BE Jazz Festival July 15 London, UK Cadogan Hall @ July 25 Calgary, AB Calgary Folk Festival July 26 Calgary, AB Calgary Folk Festival July 27 White Sulphur Springs, MT Red Ants Pants Festival August 10 Lyons, CO Rocky Mountain Folk Festival August 14 Snowmass, CO Snowmass Village Music Series August 15 Greeley, CO Moxi Theater August 16 Steamboat Springs, CO Strings in the Mountain

Muq’s experiences as a child in Uganda and as a man in America give him a unique perspective on the world he’s addressing. “I grew up in a very different life, where so many people pass through hard times just because they don’t have much. Our biggest issue was food scarcity. Then I came to a different world, which gave me a picture of how to write a song that can find balance with everyone wherever they are, whether they have a lot or not much.” As he completes his debut with producer Dan Auerbach and tours with Billy Joel, Norah Jones, Mavis Staples, Amythyst Kiah, Corinne Bailey Rae, and others, Muq is expanding the scope of his music to speak to more and more people.



Though Muq currently calls Austin home, he’s on the road more than he is in Texas, touring frequently and bringing his sunny songs to audiences of all kinds. “When I arrived in America, I was coming from a different part of the world, and I was very lost. I didn’t have a plan. I didn’t know what was coming tomorrow." After first coming across western music through finding a CD of supergroup U.S.A. For Africa's charity single "We Are The World" (the 1985 benefit single featuring Michael Jackson, Bruce Springsteen, and Cyndi Lauper, among dozens of others) and hearing the song's message and intention, Muq was lead to pursue music even more fervently. I was just following instinct. I always thought, if I can communicate with people through music, it will make me feel like I am not alone. I can speak to people very intimately using music… Everything happened because I was following sound. I was chasing it. I was just singing."

Photo credit: Morgan Wommack

